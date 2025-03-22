17.7 C
World

Jill Biden Reveals What She’s Doing With Husband Joe These Days

DELAWARE - USA - Jill Biden has revealed in a candid conversation what she's doing with her husband Joe these days at home.

By Sienna Nile
Former first lady, Jill Biden has revealed how things are with her husband Joe these days with a candid conversation with reporters.

“Joe’s doing really great. I put him in the cupboard in the mornings, and he likes it there. You know, he just stares out, and I leave him in there most of the day while I run errands around the house.

“In the evening I move him to the attic because it used to have some good memories for him up there. That’s where he keeps these big bags of something labelled ‘10% for the Big Guy‘. I don’t know what’s in the bags, they’re so full, and there’s so many there.

“I sometimes get Joe his favourite ice cream, and I put it in his outstretched hand. He just holds it there. Oh dear, it does get kinda messy as it melts, but he likes that.

“On special occasions, Joe likes to get a doll. Yep, you heard that right. I get him a doll of a small baby or a 4-year-old girl, and I put it in front of his nose. If you listen real carefully you can hear a sniffing sound, that’s about all he can do now.

“The other day I had CNN on, and that horrible orange guy came on. I heard some rustling in the cupboard, so I opened the door. Joe had a single tear running down his cheek, he just stood there staring at the TV with his usual blank face look. I thought I saw him wince, I’m not sure. Don’t like to see him upset. Oh dear, I knew this pained him, so I turned the TV off and closed the cupboard door.”

