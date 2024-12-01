How Has the November Meeting Altered the Cheltenham Festival Ante-post Market?

We’ve already had two race days at the iconic Prestbury Park this season, with the Showcase Meeting in October raising the proverbial curtain in the picturesque Cotswolds before the November Meeting provided three days of thrilling action that provided an array of winners in horse race betting online.

Of course, the main thing that National Hunt enthusiasts are looking out for at these meetings is pointers for the Cheltenham Festival in March. There were clues for the prestigious event next spring everywhere at the November Meeting, so let’s take a look at how the ante-post markets reacted.

L’eau du Sud – 40/1 to 10/1 for the Arkle

A ready-winner on his chase debut and seasonal reappearance at Stratford in October, winning by an impressive 10 lengths, a lot of hype surrounded L’eau du Sud in the Grade 2 Arkle Trial on the second day of the November Meeting.

The Dan Skelton-trained horse was sent off at odds of 10/11 and was all class as he beat his nearest rival by 11 lengths in a flawless performance. The bookmakers were quick to react, slashing the six-year-old from 40/1 to 10/1 for the Arkle itself on the opening day of the Festival.

Burdett Road – 33/1 for the Champion Hurdle

A rare top-level dual-purpose horse, Burdett Road returned to obstacles after a busy summer on the flat—where he won a Listed contest at Newmarket in September—and left onlookers in awe as he stormed home in the Greatwood Handicap Hurdle.

The second favourite behind exciting mare Dysart Enos for the Sunday feature, Burdett Road proved the bookies wrong when romping home from Skelton’s Be Aware in a stunning performance. The James Owen-trained four-year-old has opened at 33/1 for the Champion Hurdle.

Peaky Boy – Joint favouritism for the Plate Handicap Chase

Peaky Boy joined Nicky Henderson from Michael Scudamore with plenty of potential last year, and the six-year-old made extended his unbeaten record to three around Cheltenham with another victory at Prestbury Park at the November Meeting.

Following on from two hurdle victories in January and April, he his debut over fences and his seasonal reappearance in the Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase on the closing day of the meeting and won by over two lengths. He’s now a joint favourite for the Plate at the Festival.

Jonbon — Stands firm in the Champion Chase market

The Queen Mother Champion Chase looks set for a red-hot renewal in March. Willie Mullins holds a strong hand with Gaelic Warrior, El Fabiolo, Energumene, and Il Etait Tempts all in the top six of the ante-post market.

However, Jonbon remains at the fore of the market after a win in the Cheltenham Chase. The JP McManus-owned horse perhaps wasn’t at his best as he won the Grade 2 contest for the second year in a row, but he can be given the benefit of the doubt as it was his first outing of the season.

There will be plenty more clues coming up before now and the Cheltenham Festival in March, so make sure you’re following the National Hunt season closely!