Second Presidential Debate: Kamala Harris Won After Trump Triggered

The former Teflon Don was rattled and triggered by some genius moves by Kamala Harris, who played on Trump’s weaknesses, even babbling on about Haitians eating dogs at one point. Trump at various points was flummoxed by the female element of the debate. To her credit, Kamala tried to portray herself as the adult in the room, and held a firm line against a stalwart yet strangely unhinged, bothered Trump utilising his typical rhetoric about his usual gripes about immigration and fracking etc. The second presidential debate was a remarkable contrast to the first one, with an incoherent Joe Biden mumbling inanely.

Watch the second presidential debate here

Who to believe? Let’s face it they both lied, and even though Harris has presided over a disastrous Biden tenure, she still somehow put forward a positive view of the future, inclusive of all Americans. The debate at times, to be fair to Trump, looked like a three on one contest with Trump being the odd man out.

Where Trump does fail is in his attitude to Ukraine. He does not seem to grasp that Putin will not stop at Ukraine, but like Hitler after the Poland invasion continue through to the rest of Europe. He obviously admires Vladimir Putin, but so what? Admiring someone does not change the fact that that person will not do harm to you or others. This is where Trump truly falls behind, and it seems Kamala Harris profited off this weakness very well.

Eating cats and dogs? This was a genius move by Kamala, and she was gifted this gem by tricking Trump to reveal that he actually believes odd bits of internet bullshit without fact checking anything. He looked unhinged and emotional.

Trump did not make anything stick on Kamala, and she actually did get under his skin at times. The Don seemed to be bogged down with his own personal dislikes and emotional stuff instead of concentrating on the concerns of the country and world. Everything’s always about him as the centre of everything, and Kamala expertly brought that out in Trump’s narcissistic character, revealing itself all too evidently.

Kamala Harris looked strong and presidential, and she showed that she does things by the book, as opposed to Trump who throws the book out of the window. Kamala even revealed she owns a gun, so that was another point that did not stick regarding gun control, but who really knows if that’s true or not.

Anyway, none of this shit matters. What matters to Americans is what Taylor Swift likes and endorses, so when she went on Instagram to endorse Kamala, that could be a game changer in itself. Swift has 300 million followers, and the brainless Swifties follow her orders without thought. It’s still going to be close though, but it’s all down to women now, and after tonight’s debate Kamala Harris was the positive candidate here as she articulated her points much better than Trump who did fall into Kamala’s carefully laid out traps.

Looks like we may witness the first female President of the United States soon.