For the Sake of NATO, Ukraine and Europe Kamala Harris is the Only Choice

Fuck it, we would have to put up with some serious woke feminist shit for four years, but Trump would stupidly make a deal with Putin and abandon Ukraine, thus endangering the entire continent of Europe and causing a huge loss for NATO. After Trump’s disastrous presidential debate performance, his answers about how he would deal with Ukraine betrayed his ignorance and naivety about the entire subject. At least Kamala Harris is with the program and not willing to give up Ukraine like Trump is willing to do. If this ever happened, it would NOT be peace, it would be fucking hell. Kamala Harris is the only choice when it comes to deterring Russian aggression across the European continent and preserving Ukraine.

Putin will not stop at Ukraine, as his lust for further territory extends towards the rest of Europe. Of course, Putin would go easy on Hungary because Viktor Orbán is so stuck up his ass brown-nosing him that he would spare Hungary’s destruction, as for the rest of Europe, it would be clean-up time for Putin. The Russian despot detests the UK so much he may even drop a few Tsar Bomba‘s on the major cities, turning the country into a radioactive wasteland.

If anyone is thinking about voting for Trump, think again because the USA would be directly in the firing line once Europe has fallen to Putin and his Z fascist soldiers. The EU is not capable of making coherent military decisions, and many of the cowardly EU hierarchy would flee Europe as soon as Putin’s troops swept through the Balkans, Poland and Scandinavia.

America and the world would be in safer hands with Kamala, who would preserve the fight against the Russian invaders in Ukraine.