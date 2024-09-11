17.7 C
London
Thursday, September 12, 2024
secret satire society
HomeWorldFor the Sake of NATO, Ukraine and Europe Kamala Harris is the...
World

For the Sake of NATO, Ukraine and Europe Kamala Harris is the Only Choice

WASHINGTON D.C. - USA - Kamala Harris is the only choice when it comes to ensuring the territorial integrity of Ukraine and Europe.

Daily Squib
By Semper Fi
kamala harris usa Kamala Harris is the only choice

Fuck it, we would have to put up with some serious woke feminist shit for four years, but Trump would stupidly make a deal with Putin and abandon Ukraine, thus endangering the entire continent of Europe and causing a huge loss for NATO. After Trump’s disastrous presidential debate performance, his answers about how he would deal with Ukraine betrayed his ignorance and naivety about the entire subject. At least Kamala Harris is with the program and not willing to give up Ukraine like Trump is willing to do. If this ever happened, it would NOT be peace, it would be fucking hell. Kamala Harris is the only choice when it comes to deterring Russian aggression across the European continent and preserving Ukraine.

Putin will not stop at Ukraine, as his lust for further territory extends towards the rest of Europe. Of course, Putin would go easy on Hungary because Viktor Orbán is so stuck up his ass brown-nosing him that he would spare Hungary’s destruction, as for the rest of Europe, it would be clean-up time for Putin. The Russian despot detests the UK so much he may even drop a few Tsar Bomba‘s on the major cities, turning the country into a radioactive wasteland.

If anyone is thinking about voting for Trump, think again because the USA would be directly in the firing line once Europe has fallen to Putin and his Z fascist soldiers. The EU is not capable of making coherent military decisions, and many of the cowardly EU hierarchy would flee Europe as soon as Putin’s troops swept through the Balkans, Poland and Scandinavia.

America and the world would be in safer hands with Kamala, who would preserve the fight against the Russian invaders in Ukraine.

 

  Daily Squib Book

  DAILY SQUIB BOOK The Perfect Gift or can also be used as a doorstop. Grab a piece of internet political satire history encapsulating 15 years of satirical works. The Daily Squib Anthology REVIEWS: "The author sweats satire from every pore" | "Overall, I was surprised at the wit and inventedness of the Daily Squib Compendium. It's funny, laugh out loud funny" | "Would definitely recommend 10/10" | "This anthology serves up the choicest cuts from a 15-year reign at the top table of Internet lampoonery" | "Every time I pick it up I see something different which is a rarity in any book"
Previous article
Second Presidential Debate: Kamala Harris Won After Trump Triggered
Next article
Labour MP: “My home is like the tropics in winter. I might as well be in Hawaii!”
Daily Squib
Semper Fihttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.