Winter Fuel Payments: MPs on £90,000 Claim ‘Heating Allowance’ For Homes

SCUNTHORPE - England - As Labour MPs voted to scrap winter fuel payments for pensioners, they claim 'heating allowance' for their own homes.

Daily Squib
By Mr. Charrington
Labour MP Rachel Reeves outside second home.

As 348 heartless callous Labour MPs voted to scrap pensioner’s winter fuel payments condemning over 10 million old age pensioners to choose between eating food or heating, there was a slight tinge of hypocrisy as the Labour MPs all receive ‘heating allowance’ payments for their second homes.

The Chancellor, Rachel Reeves, and her fellow scumbag Labour MPs used £400,000 of taxpayers cash to heat their homes. Rachel Reeves herself claimed £3,700 of taxpayer cash towards her energy bills over five years before axing winter fuel payments for millions of pensioners, effectively condemning them to death in the freezing winter weather.

When questioned about this outrage, Reeves said: “I have my heating on 24 hours a day and in my second home as well. We even have heating for our duck house. In the winter months the ducks can get rather cold, so we installed a few radiators in their duck house which are on 24 hours a day.”

Liz Kendall, the work and pensions secretary, has claimed £5,700 to cover her home energy bill over the last five years – enough to pay winter fuel payments to 19 pensioners this winter.

Four thousand pensioners could die this winter because of the venal Labour policies, scrapping winter heat allowance.

Please support old age pensioners this winter by donating to:

https://www.ageuk.org.uk/get-involved/donate/a/donate/#step1

https://www.independentage.org/donate

