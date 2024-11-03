17.7 C
London
Sunday, November 3, 2024
secret satire society
HomeWorldIt's Over For Trump: The Swamp Preparing to Release Kamala
World

It’s Over For Trump: The Swamp Preparing to Release Kamala

WASHINGTON DC - USA - The Swamp is preparing to unleash Kamala Harris fully on the American people, and it's bristling with excitement.

Daily Squib
By Kent C. Strait
kamala harris the swamp

The swamp that controls the current system, along with the Obama team, are preparing for Kamala Harris to win the election. The only way, Donald Trump can ever win is by voting above the fraudulent threshold. This means that Trump has to somehow receive votes at such an order of magnitude above the fraud, that the fraudulent votes are superseded. The Kamala team know this one is in the bag. Even if Trump declares he has won, the counting of late ballots after the election will seal the deal — that is when the real magic happens.

The US electoral system and media, as well as internet, is completely controlled by the Democrat Party, and this is why no opponent to the Democrats can ever win an election ever again.

The swamp is unbeatable. There is no way to beat the Swamp, because it is part of the corrupt push for global communism and wokism. We are seeing how communism works in the UK with the Labour Party, and the United States is next on the list. As an ideology, it is very insidious and relentless in its march towards supreme power and control.

We are living right now through a time where communism is being integrated and assimilated into the West, aligning with China, which is the model for global communism as prescribed by the WEF and UN.

Comrades, we will all have to get used to living with communism, because, we will have only two choices, either live with communism, or die in a gulag.

 

  Daily Squib Book

  DAILY SQUIB BOOK The Perfect Gift or can also be used as a doorstop. Grab a piece of internet political satire history encapsulating 15 years of satirical works. The Daily Squib Anthology REVIEWS: "The author sweats satire from every pore" | "Overall, I was surprised at the wit and inventedness of the Daily Squib Compendium. It's funny, laugh out loud funny" | "Would definitely recommend 10/10" | "This anthology serves up the choicest cuts from a 15-year reign at the top table of Internet lampoonery" | "Every time I pick it up I see something different which is a rarity in any book"
Previous article
Tories Choose Non-Hardline Diversity Candidate Kemi Badenoch as Next Leader
Daily Squib
Kent C. Straithttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.