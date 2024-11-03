It’s Over For Trump: The Swamp Preparing to Release Kamala

The swamp that controls the current system, along with the Obama team, are preparing for Kamala Harris to win the election. The only way, Donald Trump can ever win is by voting above the fraudulent threshold. This means that Trump has to somehow receive votes at such an order of magnitude above the fraud, that the fraudulent votes are superseded. The Kamala team know this one is in the bag. Even if Trump declares he has won, the counting of late ballots after the election will seal the deal — that is when the real magic happens.

The US electoral system and media, as well as internet, is completely controlled by the Democrat Party, and this is why no opponent to the Democrats can ever win an election ever again.

The swamp is unbeatable. There is no way to beat the Swamp, because it is part of the corrupt push for global communism and wokism. We are seeing how communism works in the UK with the Labour Party, and the United States is next on the list. As an ideology, it is very insidious and relentless in its march towards supreme power and control.

We are living right now through a time where communism is being integrated and assimilated into the West, aligning with China, which is the model for global communism as prescribed by the WEF and UN.

Comrades, we will all have to get used to living with communism, because, we will have only two choices, either live with communism, or die in a gulag.