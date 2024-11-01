Early Votes Indicate Kamala Harris Will Win Election

Trump is certainly not getting the female vote, and with many MAGA voters being denied the chance to vote if they wear a MAGA hat especially, as well as some voting machines not allowing a vote for Trump, things don’t look so good for the orange guy with garbage as followers. Female voters in Democrat states are bolstered by the divisive subject of abortion and are clearly going for Kamala Harris.

Voting machine in Laurel County Kentucky. Awfully convenient “glitch”. Clear example of why we need paper ballots until we can vote on a decentralized immutable ledger. Check your ballots BEFORE scanning. Tear up a bad ballot, tell staff, do another. Once scanned, it’s over. pic.twitter.com/pCIsq54MZb — DivXMaN (@crypto_div) October 31, 2024

Many voting machines across many states do not allow voters to choose Trump, and some even immediately switch to Kamala Harris, even when the choice is Trump. It is not clear whether these glitches are programmed into the software, or they are genuine malfunctions in the system. Naturally, none of these concerns are aired by the US media.

A white Trump supporter is assaulted and denied voting by black Democrat poll workers for having a MAGA hat. This is what happens when their leaders tell them that we’re garbage, they feel righteously emboldened to do whatever they want. Disgraceful. pic.twitter.com/x9HOqsH9BL — P👁‍🗨NY (@PONY_Official) October 31, 2024

Racist black voting staff in Democrat states clearly try to deny Trump voters from exercising their right to vote. This is a clear breach of voting laws and protocol, but it is happening in all Democrat run states. Polling stations should not employ such clearly racist and aggressive staff. Depriving someone’s right to vote clearly falls into the field of fascism.

This the LAST time I am going to tell you guys this! There IS NO VOTER OR ELECTION FRAUD. So just stop it!!!!!! In Michigan, one voter ID has reportedly voted 29 times. All on the same day. 😏😏😏😏 pic.twitter.com/SkuKyzjlTC — Denise (@Likeshesays) October 31, 2024

Because Democrat run states allow voting to take place without voter ID, and have fought very hard to preserve this fraudulent activity, the above voting record shows that one person voted for Kamala 29 times in a single day. If even only a fraction of voters in a Democrat state did this, there is no doubt that Kamala Harris would win by a large margin.

You don’t think voter fraud is real? Think again. Share this everywherepic.twitter.com/72x1LDh0lE — Victor Bigham (@Ravious101) October 24, 2024

The above video shows an Irish citizen allowed to vote, with no ID, who has no right to vote in the USA. Only US citizens are allowed to vote in elections, yet the Democrat election worker clearly hands over a ballot voting slip despite contravening clear election rules.

We could go on and on, but we have clearly outlined before that it is an almost impossibility for Trump to win against this level of voter fraud on such a grand scale. The US electoral process is corrupt to the bone and not fit for purpose. The only way to vote for the correct candidate in the USA today is sadly through a second civil war. That is the only way to cleanse the nation, and restart the country cleanly. It’s a good thing that many Americans are now so wokified and timid for that to ever happen. Get back to nodding your heads, and taking it up the ass, because no one has the guts to confront the mass fraud that is so prevalent in America today. American elections are the laughingstock of the world.

Kamala Harris has got this one in the bag, and there’s nothing anyone can do about it.