The Dekulakization of British Farms is Underway

Satire is sometimes a precursor to what happens in the future, and the Daily Squib accurately predicted in a tongue-in-cheek article titled Labour Politburo: Soviet Britain Dekulakization to Abolish Private Land Ownership in July. The premise of the satirical piece was that Labour would imitate Stalin’s land grab of Kulak farms, with that of British farms, as well as eventually abolish all landownership in the UK.

Fast-forward to the November nightmare budget from hell, and we see that either Rachel Reeves reads the Daily Squib and adopts our dystopian satirical projections, or we have delved into the realms of satire that are Beyond Satire, and are more akin to prophesy more than anything else.

Redistribution of farmland started in 1917 and lasted until 1933, but was most active in the 1929–1932 period of the first five-year plan. To facilitate the expropriations of farmland, the Soviet government announced the “liquidation of the kulaks as a class” on 27 December 1929, portraying kulaks as class enemies of the Soviet Union.

The kulaks were a group of affluent peasants who owned land and had workers working for them. They posed a danger to Stalin’s collectivisation efforts, which sought to end private land ownership and centralize agricultural production under state supervision.

The Labour government is doing the same thing now with British farmers, who have been labelled as undesirable wealthy landowners, and the new Rachel Reeves budget has outlined a collectivisation plan which will split many farms up to either be repatriated to the state or to corporations. The new Rachel Reeves HMRC inheritance tax rules will mean that thousands of farms will cease to exist after this current generation passes.

It’s a good thing for Labour that British farmers are timid, compliant creatures, unlike the more boisterous French. If the same misfortune had been shat upon French farmers, there would not be a Paris standing.

It is now advisable to learn how to grow turnips and cabbage in your gardens, if you have one, because without farms in Britain, food shortages will be an everyday occurrence. If you do not have a garden, sorry, but you’re shit out of luck. It is to be expected that all land ownership within the UK will be confiscated by the communist state eventually, so even people with their own gardens will sooner or later lose those as well.

Socialism is the road to communism, and it is a one-way road. Labour is now evolving its base ideology towards full-blown Marxist communist ideological principles. Anti-capitalism is at the forefront of this ideological process, as well as collectivisation and dekulakization.

You may one day sit in your kitchen and look out into the garden reminiscing of a Britain that once embraced freedom, aspiration and decent British values. Those days are all long-gone dear friends, as the new Labour government is an arbiter of bitter, deep, flagitious communism that will blight this country for decades. As the darkness covers this land with an unholy shroud of evil, sadly, the people can only blame themselves as they voted this putrid pestilence into government.