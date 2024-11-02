Tories Choose Non-Hardline Diversity Candidate Kemi Badenoch as Next Leader

17.7 C
LONDON - England - The Tories have chosen Kemi Badenoch as their new leader.

By Emma Royds
kemi badenoch

Kemi Badenoch, a British Nigerian woman, has been chosen as the next leader of the moderate socialist Tory Party. Robert Jenrick, an Englishman, with a hard line against mass unfettered immigration, and who wanted to leave the ECHR, was not chosen. Kemi Badenoch defended the ECHR and emphatically wants to keep the UK under the jurisdiction of EU laws, especially where the UK has to obey immigration rules dictated by the European Union on Britain’s borders.

Nigel Farage of the Reform Party accurately predicted what the outcome of the Conservative Party leadership race would be.

Kemi Badenoch, who was schooled in the UK, has a very direct approach to speech, and gets her points across very effectively and succinctly, which will be good for the party in opposition to Labour’s constant avoidance of addressing questions, and policy lies. The Labour Sleaze Party may come under serious fire from Badenoch, putting the ailing far-left communists under even more pressure than they are under right now.

The appointment of Kemi Badenoch may actually play into the hands of the Reform Party as well, because Robert Jenrick aligned with Reform’s policies a little too much, and if Reform wants to be the replacement for the Tories, he would have damaged their push for this ultimate goal.

Tiv Village, Benue State, Nigeria, Africa with traditional huts.
Kemi Badenoch’s real name is Olukemi Adegoke, and she is from the Nigerian Yoruba tribe. She grew up in Lagos, Nigeria, and came to the UK at the age of 16, where she studied very hard, achieving a Master of Engineering degree at Sussex University, and a Law degree at Birkbeck College. Badenoch describes herself as a gender-critical feminist, and has voiced a strong opinion towards transgender people, especially when using toilets.

With the US about to elect an Indian American woman, and the Tories pronouncing an African British woman as their new leader, things are looking up in the world of diversity, feminism and progressiveness in the Western political world.

Previous article
The Dekulakization of British Farms is Underway
  1. Just what the House of Commons needs an angry Nigerian woman shouting at Keir Starmer. I can’t wait for the next question time. LOL LMFAO

