Biden Admits to Reporter He Voted For Trump

The Washington Sentinel newspaper has reported that Joe Biden actually voted for Trump during the 2024 election. On Friday, reporter Raynor Schein asked Biden who he voted for during a press briefing in the White House, and the ailing president mumbled: “I voted for Donald J. Trump, who will be the 47th President of the United States of America.”

Joe Biden voted for Trump!

It is not clear if Joe Biden voted for Trump by mistake due to his near vegetative state, or if he purposely voted for Trump simply to spite Kamala Harris.

Former president, Barack Obama, is reportedly furious with Biden because all his efforts to orchestrate the Democrat Harris 2024 election campaign failed miserably. Speaking to a fellow Democrat about Joe Biden being the party’s nominee in 2020, Obama famously warned, “Don’t underestimate Joe’s ability to fuck things up.”

During the election, Mr. Biden was accused multiple times of sabotaging Kamala Harris’ campaign by blurting out silly nonsense.

The repercussions of Joe Biden voting for Trump reverberated through the entire Democrat Party like a large brick being dropped from a reasonable height into a bucket of festering diarrhoea.