Easy Payday: Tyson Needed the $20 Million Retirement Money

Mike Tyson and some lame YouTuber called Jake Paul engaged in a predetermined and well orchestrated fight that could have been mistaken as a pleasant dance in the ring. The fight was so obviously fake that at some points you could see Mike nodding at Jake as a cue for the next move.

“The hits were so soft or were complete misses.” one commentator at the fight revealed on the night.

Mike needs the money, because he just does. He is not very good with keeping his millions and has squandered most of his cash over the decades.

All in all, it was a pretty sobering and sad sight to see such a once great fighter engaging in such obviously fake activities, but who can blame a man who really needs the money?

THIS WAS THE REAL MIKE TYSON

Tyson’s telegraphing technique used to be awesome, where he would disguise an uppercut as a body shot, making it look like another body shot was coming. His head movement during the early years was legendary, bobbing and weaving to slip punches and getting close to land his massive hooks. What about Tyson’s motherfucking power jab? These could literally take the heads off his opponents, snapping their fucking necks back with the brutal force. Along with his snap punches, slipping and countering were part of his skill set that made him a formidable fighter in the entire history of boxing. The uppercut of death was a beautiful technique to witness, as each one literally pushed Tyson’s opponents’ jaws into their fucking brains. Playing peek-a-boo with his opponents like a cat plays with a mouse, his defensive hand position always protected his face whilst making it easier to jab his victims. Cus D’Amato was the man who made Tyson, sadly he died in 1985 and maybe that’s a good thing because he would have been saddened to see such a great fighter end up taking a pay cheque fight loss.