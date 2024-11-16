5 Practices to Improve User Experience on your Business Website.

In today’s digital landscape, where consumers turn to the internet for informed decisions, designing an impactful website is crucial for business growth. A business website is a virtual storefront and is the first interaction a potential customer has with your business. Research shows that 88% of visitors are less inclined to return to a website after a negative user experience.

If a business website takes too long to load, looks outdated, is difficult to navigate, or is just plain confusing, customers will be less likely to buy. An improved website user experience, on the other hand, can lead to a reduced bounce rate, increased website conversion, retention of users on your site for longer, and help a business stand out in a competitive market. In this article, we are going to explore five ways to improve your business website user experience.

1. Prioritise navigation.

One of the most critical aspects of a website is design layout; if you want to maximise customer satisfaction, have a well-organised and easy-to-navigate website. Make sure your web design puts the needs of your visitors first with easy-to-access information and a clear layout. Simplify navigation by using website builders to design a user-centric layout and improve user experience. Here is how to achieve that effectively:

• Search bars: include a functional search bar that offers suggestions and handles misspellings to help users find what they are looking for quickly.

• Breadcrumbs: Breadcrumbs are a navigational way finders that help users understand their current location and help them track their path easily within the website hierarchy.

• Logical hierarchy: organise your navigational structure logically and group related items together under clear sections.

• Clear menu: keep your descriptive labels straightforward and uncultured. Avoid using jargon and overloading customers with too many options.

• Visual hierarchy: ensure you use a logo that rhymes with your business, and use different font sizes and colour schemes to highlight secondary links from primary ones.

2. Optimise loading speed.

Nothing is more frustrating than waiting for a business website to load, especially in a world where users demand prompt loading times and instant access. If your site is slow, potential visitors might bounce off, negatively impacting your sales and Google rankings. Improve your site speed to ensure a positive user experience by doing this:

• Compress and resize files and images without compromising their quality.

• Enable the browsing cache to store static resources on users’ devices.

• Optimise HTML and reduce unnecessary codes.

• Use content delivery networks.

• Use a reliable web host provider who guarantees 99.9% web uptime.

3. Optimise for mobiles.

Research shows that 90% of mobile users account for the internet population globally. This means it is important to optimise your website for all screens. Use mobile-friendly themes and regularly test your site’s appearance on various devices to ensure users have a great experience.

4. Create engaging and high quality content.

Informative, engaging, and visually appealing content is undoubtedly the key way to enhance user experience. Regularly upgrade your website with original content that impacts and adds value to your audience.

5. Use engaging visuals.

Images, animations, and videos are a great way to engage users and increase interest in your website. However, it is wise to use them sparingly and include images that are relevant to your content.

Improving your website customer experience is an ongoing journey. It requires commitment, being vigilant, and staying abreast of changing technologies. Use the five insights in this article to improve and revamp your website customer experience.