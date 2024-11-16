“People’s Soviet Republic of Britain” Detains Journalist Attempting Crime of “Free Speech”

Comrades of the People’s Soviet Republic of Britain, we are today revealing that our Soviet Stasi Security Forces, on the orders of the Soviet Labour Party of Britain, have successfully thwarted an attempted implementation of “free speech” in the UK by a Daily Telegraph journalist/terrorist.

SECURITY ALERT: Thoughtcrime

Essex (Zone F) Stasi Security officers have set up a “gold group” reserved for dealing with major Thoughtcrimes to handle the investigation into a Telegraph journalist’s social media post.

The non-person who attempted to exercise “free speech” has since been discountenanced, and all of their historical data is palimpsest.

Ungood attempts at “free speech” will not be tolerated within the People’s Soviet Republic of Britain by order of Supreme Comrade Starmer.

Minitrue will not abide by any external elements attempting to convey their personal view points on official state news, doublethink and Newspeak.

Thoughtcrime is a serious offence and the Thought Police will punish it accordingly by relegating it to the memory hole.

Subject 2384670064-W621190, formerly known as Allison Pearson, will confess to her crimes of “free speech” on Thursday before she is vaporised.

BY ORDER OF SOVIET STASI THINKPOL DEPT. OF THE MINISTRY OF TRUTH – Ingsoc 29885-1a-7644830-h3