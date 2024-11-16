17.7 C
London
Saturday, November 16, 2024
secret satire society
HomeWorld"People's Soviet Republic of Britain" Detains Journalist Attempting Crime of "Free Speech"
World

“People’s Soviet Republic of Britain” Detains Journalist Attempting Crime of “Free Speech”

LONDON - England - We can proudly announce that an attempt at "free speech" was successfully thwarted by Soviet Stasi Security Forces.

Daily Squib
By Commissar Winston
STASI LABOUR BRITAIN thoughtcrime free speech

Comrades of the People’s Soviet Republic of Britain, we are today revealing that our Soviet Stasi Security Forces, on the orders of the Soviet Labour Party of Britain, have successfully thwarted an attempted implementation of “free speech” in the UK by a Daily Telegraph journalist/terrorist.

SECURITY ALERT: Thoughtcrime

Essex (Zone F) Stasi Security officers have set up a “gold group” reserved for dealing with major Thoughtcrimes to handle the investigation into a Telegraph journalist’s social media post.

The non-person who attempted to exercise “free speech” has since been discountenanced, and all of their historical data is palimpsest.

Ungood attempts at “free speech” will not be tolerated within the People’s Soviet Republic of Britain by order of Supreme Comrade Starmer.

Minitrue will not abide by any external elements attempting to convey their personal view points on official state news, doublethink and Newspeak.

Thoughtcrime is a serious offence and the Thought Police will punish it accordingly by relegating it to the memory hole.

Subject 2384670064-W621190, formerly known as Allison Pearson, will confess to her crimes of “free speech” on Thursday before she is vaporised.

BY ORDER OF SOVIET STASI THINKPOL DEPT. OF THE MINISTRY OF TRUTH – Ingsoc 29885-1a-7644830-h3

  Daily Squib Book

  DAILY SQUIB BOOK The Perfect Gift or can also be used as a doorstop. Grab a piece of internet political satire history encapsulating 15 years of satirical works. The Daily Squib Anthology REVIEWS: "The author sweats satire from every pore" | "Overall, I was surprised at the wit and inventedness of the Daily Squib Compendium. It's funny, laugh out loud funny" | "Would definitely recommend 10/10" | "This anthology serves up the choicest cuts from a 15-year reign at the top table of Internet lampoonery" | "Every time I pick it up I see something different which is a rarity in any book"
Previous article
Commissar Rachel Reeves Praises Her Role in Ruining UK Economy
Daily Squib
Commissar Winstonhttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.