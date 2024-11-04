Why Labour is Killing Off Aspiration, Entrepreneurs and Deterring Foreign Investors

The active attack on business, entrepreneurs and foreign investment in the UK is a classic example of how the Labour Party works. Labour’s wretched Chancellor, Rachel Reeves, along with being a vindictive vengeful Stalinist harridan, is hell-bent on destroying established family businesses, and any incentive to start new ones, with her 20 per cent Family Death Tax, levied each time a family business passes a generation.

Labour’s decision to kill off home-grown family businesses and entrepreneurs is a tragedy. In particular, small businesses and start-ups will suffer and become extinct after being disproportionally punished. Labour has demonstrated its true colours with a reprehensible budget that is engrained within Marxist communist idealogical policies.

Let it not be a mystery why Labour is causing huge damage to the business world and economy of Britain at large. We provide the answers to why Labour is carrying out the destruction of entrepreneurship and business in the UK.

1. Hostility Toward Wealth Accumulation as a Form of Class Suppression

Labour, especially under its far leftist communist ideological stance, has positioned itself against wealth accumulation by viewing personal wealth as a symptom of systemic inequality. From its Marxist perspective, this accumulation is seen as exploitation of the subclasses. Policies aimed at heavy taxation or collectivist redistribution of wealth, actively suppress entrepreneurial motivation, and those who seek financial success are perceived by Labour as “capitalist scum”. Both domestic entrepreneurs and foreign investors are thus eventually snuffed out by punitive high taxes and collectivist Marxist redistribution efforts.

2. Class Envy as a Tool to Stir Anti-Business Sentiment

Labour policies foster class envy by framing entrepreneurs, businesses, and affluent investors as part of an oppressive capitalist upper class. This approach is strategically used to gain support from the subclass, who own nothing, do not have any education and have never worked in their lives, by promising wealth redistribution and emphasising societal “fairness.” However, the resulting rhetoric often demonises business owners and high-net-worth individuals, presenting them as enemies of the common good. This sentiment reduces local aspirations to entrepreneurship and deters foreign investors, who fear being treated as symbols of economic inequality rather than contributors to the economy.

3. Spitefulness Toward Economic Success and Private Enterprise

Labour’s communist stance views private enterprise entrepreneurs as inherently exploitative, driven by the idea that private profits come at the expense of the public. By imposing punitive taxes and restrictions on successful businesses and high earners, Labour is motivated by spite and resentment of private wealth. This approach stifles both local innovation and foreign investment, as individuals are deterred from entering or investing in sectors where their achievements could be politically or socially penalised.

4. Centralised, State-Driven Economic Control Over Private Enterprise

Labour actively favours policies that expand state control over key industries, which aligns with Marxist anti-capitalist ideologies. By advocating for nationalised industries and extensive regulatory oversight, Labour limits the freedom and profitability of private businesses. Instead, Labour gives vast pay increases and pension rises only to unions, civil servants, train drivers and their own party members at the expense of taxpayers and the private sector. Besides being detrimental to the economy in general, this discourages entrepreneurship, as potential entrepreneurs fear that their businesses will be heavily regulated and eventually absorbed by the Big State. Foreign investors, see little incentive in investing within a market where private enterprise is discouraged and where state intervention undermines potential profits.

5. Communist Ideological Disdain for Foreign Capital as ‘Imperialist’

The Marxist Labour Party views foreign investment as a form of modern imperialism, where foreign entities exploit domestic resources for their own gain. This anti-capitalist idealogical stance drives policies that make foreign investment less attractive through tariffs, excessive regulations, and protectionist policies. By treating foreign investors as potential economic oppressors, Labour alienates valuable sources of capital and innovation, reducing investment flows that could otherwise support job creation and technological progress within the UK.

The Labour Party has shown its true communist, anti-capitalist political ideology with the Rachel Reeves budget, which needlessly increased taxes by over £40 billion — the highest tax burden in British history. Its adoption of pure Marxist ideological processes has ruined any form of aspiration or entrepreneurs here in the UK, damaging the British economy for the next four or five decades.