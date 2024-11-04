The Public Sacrifice of Trump and the Dawn of a New Age of Women

The new age of the female, of the woman must be presented to the American people and the globe, first with a sacrificial offering — Donald J. Trump.

He played at being president, but it didn’t work out so well because he awakened the swamp, and he made people aware that there is something that exists that is way above any president or government. For that, he was punished, but he persevered in his folly, and the punishments continued.

Kamala Harris was already chosen a long time ago, even before Biden was installed.

Towards the end of this tedious two year theatrical election display, the Trump rally in Pittsburgh was almost empty. Around the stadium, the droning voice of the Don reverberated around footage of empty seats and people visibly yawning with boredom. How many times can any person hear the same old crap from four or five years ago repeated ad infinitum?

The Don must now be put to bed, he will be retired, and for his own safety and freedom, he must refrain from stirring trouble about the poll results. The public sacrifice of Trump is a required necessity. It is what it is, Donny, it is what it is. Let it go.