17.7 C
London
Friday, March 28, 2025
secret satire society
HomeEntertainmentMeghan Markle Considering Joining OnlyFans
Entertainment

Meghan Markle Considering Joining OnlyFans

LOS ANGELES - USA - Meghan Markle is expanding her internet influencer market by a possible OnlyFans account that could be very lucrative.

Daily Squib
By Spreddum Wyade
ai
Depositphotos_606360834_S meghan onlyfans

Along with selling dropshipped products on Instagram, the celebrity influencer is also considering joining OnlyFans, a place where the real money is made.

“She’s already selling jam, so why not start selling crusty knickers with a little (jam) in those as well? The simps of OnlyFans would lap those up like they were crumpets in a tea shop. There are women on OnlyFans literally making millions selling their crusty used knickers to losers all over the internet,” a PR adviser at top public relations firm, Elite Los Angeles PR, revealed on Friday.

OnlyFans and Meghan Markle could be a very lucrative moneymaker, more so than selling bland slave-made tat on Instagram.

“She’s a bit old now, but there’s still a good market for the older ladies. I think she should get one of those football boob jobs, and botox lips that look like a burst tyre. Slap on the fake eyelashes and all that crap, then she needs a decent camera, get those jam jars out, and she’s good to go. Private shows alone would be a real money spinner, especially if she has one of those pink plastic buzzer things they stick in, not sure what they’re called.”

OnlyFans money talks, jammy knickers, rock hard c*cks!

  Help Support Independent Publishers

  PLEASE SUPPORT THE DAILY SQUIB We fight for freedom, justice and coffee.
ai
Previous article
White Boy Stung by African Wasp in Lesotho
Daily Squib
Spreddum Wyadehttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -Pacospain.com

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more
ds-pope-banner

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.