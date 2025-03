A white boy has been stung rather badly by a very angry female African wasp, it has been reported.

According to witnesses, the white boy, who is rather partial to “virtue signalling and playing the victim card”, angered the African wasp so much, it stung him multiple times.

He has now left the scene and in fact left Africa with his tail firmly between his legs.

Even David Attenborough hates these fucking African wasps, and that’s saying something.