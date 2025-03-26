Poverty Britain Rachel Reeves Condemns Millions to Misery

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has halved Britain’s growth and warned the tax burden will hit a new record under Ms Reeves, from 35.3pc of gross domestic product (GDP) this year to an historic high of 37.7pc in 2027-28. The Worker’s Rights Charter means that many people will never be employed and will add to the burden on the taxpayer as millions more will claim benefits. This is poverty Britain.

The insane policies of Rachel Reeves have choked growth in the UK. The rise in National Insurance, kicking in next month, will cost firms billions, discouraging hiring and investment. Frozen income tax thresholds and higher stamp duty will destroy household finances, along with skyrocketing Net Zero energy costs and Council (poll) tax increases.

Poverty will increase in Britain because of Labour’s inhumane policies, and unemployment will rise due to the delusional policies of Reeves, making employing people an impossibility for many businesses.

Reeves has tried to blame Trump for the economic downturn in Britain on multiple occasions, but the UK economy shrank by 0.1% in January before the markets had priced in the Trump tariff wars.

Almost £5 billion of welfare cuts will leave an estimated quarter of a million more people, including 50,000 children, in absolute poverty by the end of the decade, according to the Government’s own impact assessment.

Meanwhile, with no deterrent for illegal Channel crossings, over 30,000 illegal migrants have crossed over from France since Labour took over, and the cost for putting the hundreds of thousands of asylum seekers up in luxury hotels is now costing the taxpayer £6.5 million per day, not including the room service costs.

When Reeves opened her mouth today in parliament, the value of the pound slumped further and news came through that the OBR had halved its estimates for growth in the UK economy this year.