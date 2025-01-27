More Good News Comrades – Council Tax to Rise by 5 Times Legal Limit

Commissar Angela Rayner, Officer for Housing, Communities and Local Government for the Big State, has given the green light for the delightful council tax rises for every household in the People’s Republic of Soviet Britain.

COUNCIL TAX = POLL TAX

“Good news for all citizens. Because of the large salaries, gold-plated pension plans and expense accounts of esteemed Big State civil servants working from home in councils for three days a week for your benefit, we will increase your poll tax by over 5 times the legal limit using a little loophole I have okayed called a Section 114 notice.

“You may think your council tax is already high, but when we increase it to £6,987 per annum, you will have to pay it, or we will send the bailiffs around or jail you filthy prole scum. You thought the Poll Tax was bad, wait until you get this council tax increase. You deserve everything you get, you foul-smelling cockroaches, and thank you for voting Labour! Snivelling fucking wankers!”

INGSOC NOTICE 344022-299188181818181818223-3223-223-2-32-2-1-19

AMANDA BLETCHNICK, 23, FROM ABERSWIMPY, WALES WAS AWARDED SIX BOXES OF USED TOILET PAPER AND A RISE OF 3.5 GRAMS OF CHOCOLATE RATIONS FOR REPORTING HER HUSBAND, MOTHER, LOCAL PRIEST, FOURTEEN NUNS, AND A 12-YEAR-OLD SCHOOLBOY FOR UTTERING SWEAR WORDS AT COMMISSAR ANGELA RAYNER AND CALLING HER A “GINGER GROWLER TOUTING FUCKING COMMON AS SHITE COMMIE BITCH” AFTER SHE ANNOUNCED HUGE COUNCIL TAX RISES FOR EVERYONE. THE CRIMINALS WERE TAKEN AWAY IN THE EARLY HOURS OF THE MORNING AND TRANSPORTED TO UNDISCLOSED GULAG LOCATIONS FOR THE REST OF THEIR MISERABLE LIVES. HAVE A NICE DAY.