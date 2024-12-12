17.7 C
London
Thursday, December 12, 2024
secret satire society
HomeWorldThe Daily Squib Warned About Socialist Plans to Concrete Over the Countryside...
World

The Daily Squib Warned About Socialist Plans to Concrete Over the Countryside in 2011

THE COUNTRYSIDE - England - The Daily Squib predicted that a socialist government would concrete over the countryside in 2011.

Daily Squib
By Emma Royds
Labour destroying English countryside bulldozing green belt

It’s a good thing that no one takes the Daily Squib seriously, and denigrates the power of satire to sometimes predict the future. Britain’s socialists have been planning the destruction of Britain’s countryside and FORMERLY PROTECTED Green Belt for decades. As the bulldozers are primed to get to work, the plan to concrete over the countryside is now set.

This is why news that the deranged Rottweiler Deputy Prime Minister, Angela Rayner, is unveiling major planning reforms to meet Labour’s Great Leap Forward target of building 1.5 million Soviet homes to house the permanently unemployed and millions of illegal immigrants is no surprise to us in the Squib office.

In 2011, under the socialist coalition government of the Lib Dems and David Cameron, who were ideologically aligned with Labour, similar plans were suggested for a mass building program over the countryside in the South East of England but thankfully were not fulfilled. That is, until 2024, under the socialist Labour government who have adopted a bastardized roid-raged version of the former coalition’s plans for themselves. This time, though, it seems that Labour are set to go ahead with the wholesale destruction of our countryside and no one is standing in their way.

Say goodbye to the rolling hills of the Home Counties as Angela Rayner and her destructive bulldozers cause carnage over the last remaining green parts of the South East. Once it’s all concreted over, it will be gone forever, much like the under fire farms targeted by Labour as well.

DAILY SQUIB PREDICTION FROM 2011 – https://www.dailysquib.co.uk/world/3079-coalition-plans-massive-soviet-taxpayer-funded-house-building-scheme.html

DAILY SQUIB PREDICTION FROM 2013 – https://www.dailysquib.co.uk/world/4227-enjoy-the-rolling-hills-of-the-english-countryside-while-you-still-can.html

The Deputy PM and Housing Secretary will today unveil big reforms to the country’s National Planning Policy Framework, which will demand that councils begin building on Green Belt land for the first time – including in much of the South East.

The evil Labour Party says the adjustments are essential for achieving their communist 5-year-plan goal of constructing 1.5 million new dwellings in the course of this legislative session and tackling the housing crisis caused by mass unfettered immigration over decades of governmental apathy.

Remember, once it’s gone, it’s gone forever. The natural habitat of England’s fauna and wildlife will be destroyed forever, and many animals will perish under the Labour bulldozers.

Today, there was only silence from Britain’s myriad of ecological activist groups and wildlife groups.

  Daily Squib Book

  DAILY SQUIB BOOK The Perfect Gift or can also be used as a doorstop. Grab a piece of internet political satire history encapsulating 15 years of satirical works. The Daily Squib Anthology REVIEWS: "The author sweats satire from every pore" | "Overall, I was surprised at the wit and inventedness of the Daily Squib Compendium. It's funny, laugh out loud funny" | "Would definitely recommend 10/10" | "This anthology serves up the choicest cuts from a 15-year reign at the top table of Internet lampoonery" | "Every time I pick it up I see something different which is a rarity in any book"
Previous article
The Big State Eventually Eats Itself
Daily Squib
Emma Roydshttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.