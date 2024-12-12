The Daily Squib Warned About Socialist Plans to Concrete Over the Countryside in 2011

It’s a good thing that no one takes the Daily Squib seriously, and denigrates the power of satire to sometimes predict the future. Britain’s socialists have been planning the destruction of Britain’s countryside and FORMERLY PROTECTED Green Belt for decades. As the bulldozers are primed to get to work, the plan to concrete over the countryside is now set.

This is why news that the deranged Rottweiler Deputy Prime Minister, Angela Rayner, is unveiling major planning reforms to meet Labour’s Great Leap Forward target of building 1.5 million Soviet homes to house the permanently unemployed and millions of illegal immigrants is no surprise to us in the Squib office.

In 2011, under the socialist coalition government of the Lib Dems and David Cameron, who were ideologically aligned with Labour, similar plans were suggested for a mass building program over the countryside in the South East of England but thankfully were not fulfilled. That is, until 2024, under the socialist Labour government who have adopted a bastardized roid-raged version of the former coalition’s plans for themselves. This time, though, it seems that Labour are set to go ahead with the wholesale destruction of our countryside and no one is standing in their way.

Say goodbye to the rolling hills of the Home Counties as Angela Rayner and her destructive bulldozers cause carnage over the last remaining green parts of the South East. Once it’s all concreted over, it will be gone forever, much like the under fire farms targeted by Labour as well.

DAILY SQUIB PREDICTION FROM 2011 – https://www.dailysquib.co.uk/world/3079-coalition-plans-massive-soviet-taxpayer-funded-house-building-scheme.html

DAILY SQUIB PREDICTION FROM 2013 – https://www.dailysquib.co.uk/world/4227-enjoy-the-rolling-hills-of-the-english-countryside-while-you-still-can.html

The Deputy PM and Housing Secretary will today unveil big reforms to the country’s National Planning Policy Framework, which will demand that councils begin building on Green Belt land for the first time – including in much of the South East.

The evil Labour Party says the adjustments are essential for achieving their communist 5-year-plan goal of constructing 1.5 million new dwellings in the course of this legislative session and tackling the housing crisis caused by mass unfettered immigration over decades of governmental apathy.

Remember, once it’s gone, it’s gone forever. The natural habitat of England’s fauna and wildlife will be destroyed forever, and many animals will perish under the Labour bulldozers.

Today, there was only silence from Britain’s myriad of ecological activist groups and wildlife groups.