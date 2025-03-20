17.7 C
The Best Robot Around Right Now – Boston Dynamics

WALTHAM - USA - Boston Dynamics have clinched the prize for the most agile, realistically moving robot so far.

Daily Squib
By Tech. Ed
Serious kudos must go to the team at Boston Dynamics for coming up with the most agile and human movement mimicking robot as yet. These robots basically shit on any Chinese junk, and no doubt the CCP engineers will be scratching their heads trying to figure out how to steal more blueprints from the Americans. Pretty much every Chinese tech has been stolen from the West and re-engineered by the Chinese, claiming everything for themselves. The Chinese consensus is to let others do the millions of dollars of research and to simply steal it all, cutting out time and money doing their own development, plus the Chinese are generally very limited in creativity.

The Boston Dynamics Atlas is the robot of the future. One can easily imagine these guys in disaster zones helping out, or maybe in some kind of security role.

Technology is getting there, it’s hitting that sweet spot, and we are now on the cusp of a new epoch that will change everything.

Imagine programming these guys in martial arts moves, crawling up buildings, clandestine missions, infiltration, real Ninjutsu shit.

Daily Squib
Tech. Edhttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

