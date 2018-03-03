Communist China Behind Google Facebook Global Censorship Push

LONDON - England - Communist China is ultimately behind the Google, Facebook, Twitter censorship push we have all been witnessing recently, and its anti-free speech, anti-democratic purge.

Extreme left wing hierarchical elements in tech companies like Google and Facebook are pandering to communist China by the massive global censorship push that is going on right now.

If you run a site that does not exhibit Maoist communist or Marxist rhetoric then you will wonder why your site got deleted from YouTube or Facebook, or was demonetised by Google on Adsense.

This is because the Chinese are taking over the internet right now, and the China market is too lucrative for the tech companies to ignore.

It’s already too late as the back deals have been done between high ranking communist party officials and the likes of Google.

Sadly, this also signals the end of free speech on the Internet, as the good old days when every opinion was allowed, will soon be a thing of the past. Free speech and its loss will go down the road of privacy, where there is none today. Millenials, for example do not know what privacy is, and the next generation will not know freedom of speech.

YouTube, which is now owned by Google, used to be a nice site. Now it is a miserable soup of Orwellian Marxist censorship where extreme left wing groups like Snopes, the Southern Poverty Law Center, and Defamation League have been given carte blanche to dictate what is allowed and what is not. These censors ultimately follow Chinese communistic dictatorial processes in their censorship.

Suffice to say, any differing opinion to Maoist communist ideology is defined as ‘hate speech’ an all encompassing term used to censor freedom of expression, art, satire, political opinion.

Therefore, globally, it now looks like China, this great communist juggernaut that has been nurtured and allowed to grow by the West like some huge puss filled pustule, has effectively conquered the Western ideals of democracy through the back door, the tech companies, which already have a monopolistic octopus grip over every facet of the Internet, are following the route of totalitarian dictatorial regimes like communist China.

Ladies and gentlemen, we have been sold out, we have been betrayed, and there is nothing we can do about it now. It is too late. The tenets of Western democracy, free speech, and free expression are now officially dead.

Unfortunately, it’s only going to get a lot worse from now on.