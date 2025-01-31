Another Biden DEI appointee was fired today by the Trump administration. The Tourette air traffic controller was employed by the Biden administration despite having a very obvious nervous twitch where he would suddenly start pressing random buttons and shouting obscenities at high volume on a constant basis.

“Yeah, they fired the Tourette guy today, but not before he caused a jet to land on a beach in Delaware, and another jet that was bound for Chicago get rerouted to Kazakhstan,” Niles Reamer, one of the air traffic controllers at O’hare airport told CNN.

Job listings for air traffic controllers under the Biden administration DEI rules meant that people with disabilities, including psychiatric and intellectual delays were favoured over capable individuals. Also under DEI Biden/Obama rules, the FAA turned away qualified traffic controllers based solely on race.

An air traffic controller who said he was denied a job because of diversity targets said the aviation agency’s obsession with inclusion made an accident more likely to happen.

The 35-year-old scored a 100% in his training exam, but was turned down for a position in an air traffic control tower because the FAA’s selection process favours diverse applicants.

Under the Biden/Obama administrations, people’s lives were being put at serious risk with irresponsible DEI job appointments in crucial positions of great importance like air traffic control, emergency services and the military. There is nothing wrong with severe disabilities, but some responsible job hiring policies in crucial and dangerous positions like an air traffic controller should be looked at.