17.7 C
London
Friday, January 31, 2025
secret satire society
HomeWorldBiden DEI Tourette Air Traffic Controller Fired by Trump
World

Biden DEI Tourette Air Traffic Controller Fired by Trump

CHICAGO - USA - A Biden DEI tourette air traffic controller with uncontrollable twitches was fired today by the Trump administration.

Daily Squib
By Nat Sass
ai
tourette air traffic controller

Another Biden DEI appointee was fired today by the Trump administration. The Tourette air traffic controller was employed by the Biden administration despite having a very obvious nervous twitch where he would suddenly start pressing random buttons and shouting obscenities at high volume on a constant basis.

“Yeah, they fired the Tourette guy today, but not before he caused a jet to land on a beach in Delaware, and another jet that was bound for Chicago get rerouted to Kazakhstan,” Niles Reamer, one of the air traffic controllers at O’hare airport told CNN.

PSYCHIATRIC DISORDERS BIDEN DEI JOBS

Job listings for air traffic controllers under the Biden administration DEI rules meant that people with disabilities, including psychiatric and intellectual delays were favoured over capable individuals. Also under DEI Biden/Obama rules, the FAA turned away qualified traffic controllers based solely on race.

An air traffic controller who said he was denied a job because of diversity targets said the aviation agency’s obsession with inclusion made an accident more likely to happen.

The 35-year-old scored a 100% in his training exam, but was turned down for a position in an air traffic control tower because the FAA’s selection process favours diverse applicants.

Under the Biden/Obama administrations, people’s lives were being put at serious risk with irresponsible DEI job appointments in crucial positions of great importance like air traffic control, emergency services and the military. There is nothing wrong with severe disabilities, but some responsible job hiring policies in crucial and dangerous positions like an air traffic controller should be looked at.

 

  Help Support Independent Publishers

  PLEASE SUPPORT THE DAILY SQUIB We fight for freedom, justice and coffee.
ds-indy-free-banner
Previous article
NET ZERO NEWS: We’re Building More Runways at Heathrow Airport
Daily Squib
Nat Sasshttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more
ds-pope-banner

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.