Another Plane Crash in America – Jet Crashes into Philadelphia Residential Area

Another plane has crashed in America, this time it was a small jet carrying six people that crashed into a Philadelphia residential area. This is the second plane crash in America within a few days.

A medical jet that burst into flames and plummeted into the streets of northeastern Philadelphia on Friday evening was transporting a sick child who was recovering from life-saving treatment.

Within minutes of taking off at around 6.07pm, the Learjet 55 crashed into a highly populated area near the Roosevelt Mall, sending a fireball into the sky and setting multiple homes and cars on fire.

The teenage girl, who underwent medical care in the United States, was on her way back to Mexico with her mother and four crew members when the devastating crash occurred.

All of the passengers were Mexican nationals.

