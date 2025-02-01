17.7 C
Saturday, February 1, 2025
Who or What is Causing Multiple Plane Crashes – Russia, China, Iran?

PHILADELPHIA - USA - As another plane crashes into a residential area, who or what is causing these crashes? Could Russia be involved?

The US and West has many enemies, especially Russia, who were pinpointed by intelligence agencies attempting to sabotage cargo planes in July 2024. Is there a pattern building up of possible sabotage by Russia or China, or Iran? Three aircraft have crashed in the United States within the last few days. Another plane has crashed in the space of a day, this time in Philadelphia. Of course, these plane crashes could just be coincidence, but with plots to disrupt GPS, and plant incendiary devices into the cargo holds of planes by Russian agents in 2024, could there be a link here? The WSJ first reported the Russian sabotage plot in July. The crash in Philadelphia was a Medevac cargo jet.

Western security officials have linked Russia to a sabotage campaign involving incendiary devices sent to DHL logistics hubs in Germany and the UK in July, allegedly aiming to cause fires aboard aircraft bound for North America. The Wall Street Journal first reported on the suspected plot.

Polish authorities arrested four individuals and were searching for two more in connection with the case.

German and British authorities are investigating the incidents, which involved packages containing electric massagers filled with a flammable magnesium-based substance. One device exploded at a DHL logistics centre in Leipzig, Germany, while another caught fire in Birmingham, England. Polish prosecutors suggested these were test runs for future attacks on the U.S. and Canada.

German intelligence chief Thomas Haldenwang highlighted the significant danger posed by these devices, emphasising that a fire occurring mid-flight could have been catastrophic. U.K. counterterrorism police have not commented publicly on the case.

Western officials assert that Russia has intensified its sabotage efforts in Europe to disrupt military and logistical support for Ukraine. This campaign has reportedly included planned attacks on German military bases, disruptions of railway networks, GPS jamming for civil aviation, and widespread disinformation campaigns.

Ken McCallum, head of MI5, stated in an October speech that Russia’s GRU military intelligence service is conducting increasingly reckless sabotage operations across Europe, utilizing private operatives and criminals for covert actions such as arson and attacks on infrastructure.

Russia has denied these allegations, with Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov dismissing the claims as unfounded and lacking credible evidence, calling them part of a misinformation campaign by Western media.

