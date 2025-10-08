Experts: Trump Needs to Destroy China Economically

17.7 C
BEIJING - China - Victor Gao, Vice President of the Centre for China and Globalisation, has made nuclear threats to the USA.

By Sum Ting Wong
China has warned the USA that if it intervenes in any way militarily to its actions, probably regarding Taiwan, it will have no problem with using nuclear force against the USA. That’s pretty fucking serious. For too long, China has been placated by the West.

The USA under Trump has a chance now to change things. By completely removing trade with China, and ordering other Western nations to do so as well, some positive movement could be achieved in damaging China’s economy. Of course, because many Western nations are dependent on Chinese manufacturing, the damage to Western economies will have to be offset by transferring manufacturing bases to other friendly nations or increasing manufacturing domestically.

China is a serious danger to global stability, and for decades their spies have been stealing blueprints from Western countries for their own economic benefit, and military capabilities.

This is the sole biggest task for Trump that could really make a difference in thwarting China’s expansionist imperialistic programs to spread global communism. Trump may have trouble with the Labour government, which has disappeared so far up China’s asshole that they let off some blatant Chinese spies from prosecution and have refused to designate China as an “enemy of the state”. Labour have also given away the Chagos Islands to Mauritius who are under China’s Belt and Road Initiative, and have made the UK more vulnerable in a war situation. Human Rights lawyer Keir Starmer sure has a fondness for an evil communist Chinese regime that is conducting an active concentrated genocide upon the Uyghur people, has decimated Tibet, and presides over a huge organ harvesting program.

