Hamas Hails Victory as Militants Will Be Released and Israel Moves Out of Gaza

GAZA - Terrorist group Hamas hails victory in another useless war with Israel, who have accepted a capitulation deal brokered by the outgoing Biden administration.

By Skware Wun
(INT) Hamas praises Britain's Labour Party and Foreign Secretary for stopping arms sales to Israel, therefore helping in Israel's demise.

Any deal brokered by the Biden administration is not a deal, it’s a capitulation. To this end, Israel and Netanyahu will be looked upon as a laughingstock as Hamas simply resumes what it was doing before the war with impunity.

The UN and other global agencies will rebuild Gaza with money from U.S. taxpayers soon enough.

Either you clean house properly or you don’t. Israel’s entire operation was to completely eradicate and destroy the terrorist group Hamas, yet here they are standing laughing in Israel’s face even stronger than before. The October 7 attacks, a distant forgotten memory, are now viewed as a wholesale success for Gaza.

Hamas will resume their extensive tunnel building operations along with the smuggling of arms and explosives into Gaza.

We’re back to square one — rinse and repeat ad infinitum.

Nothing to see here folks, please look away.

 

