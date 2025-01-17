UK, Cuba, N. Korea, Vietnam, and China Only Communist Countries Left

Although the EU is basically a soviet construct, they were not included in the list of communist countries because they are a soviet bloc of individual nations. When the EU incorporates full integration in the near future by removing individual national sovereign identities completely, then it will be included within the full list of communist countries.

The team for Communist Global Metrics analysed crucial data from over 130 countries across the world to come up with the analysis with data collated over a 15-year period.

According to the researchers, under the regime of Trump, the USA will slowly revert to being a democracy and shake off the socialist/Marxist woke aspirations of the Democrat Party. This process may take decades, though, and there is no guarantee the communist far-left woke democrats may not assume power after Trump.

Soviet UK is now one of the leading communist countries in the world, along with N. Korea and China, it has been revealed. The soviet British Labour Party has assumed deeply entrenched Marxist policies, and this is one of the major reasons much of the UK population are now finding themselves in extreme poverty as the economy tanks and goes into a prolonged state of recession. Freedom of speech in the UK is now almost completely gone, and people are arrested for making silly comments on social media as well as pubs. George Orwell’s nightmarish fiction of 1984 is very much alive today in the dystopian reality of Labour’s Britain.

The current leader of the pack is N. Korea, which upholds the strictest form of communism, with Cuba and China in joint second place.

The panel of experts also estimated that Labour will try to eradicate elections in the future, or delay them indefinitely, just like they are doing with the local elections. By delaying (outlawing) elections indefinitely, Labour can stay in power to further cement their communist agenda for another forty or fifty years. The UK is now rapidly moving up the list of communist countries, the analysts revealed.