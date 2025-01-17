17.7 C
World

Exposing the Pakistani Grooming Gangs All Over the UK

YORKSHIRE - England - A Channel 4 program exposes the Pakistani grooming gangs operating all over the country.

Daily Squib
By Pendleton Faswatte
ai
grooming gangs 8

In Mugsdale, Yorkshire, Pakistani grooming gangs get ready for a day of grooming. The men get their brushes out from a bucket and start grooming Billy the horse. These shameful acts of grooming gangs grooming horses is repeated all over the country, apparently.

“C’mon Billy, it’s time for your daily grooming,” Sadiq Muhammed, 45, from Rickersby, a village approximately 3 miles away from Mugsdale gestures to the happy horse.

grooming gangs 5

Meanwhile, in Pugsneppe, Shropshire, another Pakistani grooming gang assembles to groom a 6-year-old mare called Holly.

“C’mon dearie, it’s time for your grooming session. Look, I’ve got a nice carrot for you today too. There you go, sweetheart!” Iqbal Mohammed, 28, a professional Pakistani groomer, says to the horse.

grooming gangs 3

A small town outside Rotherbottles, Leeds, is another enclave where grooming gangs are getting to work. It’s Sunday morning and a 4-year-old horse from the local stable is out.

“This horse is a bit jumpy, and he can kick, so do watch out. Here, I’ll give him a few sugar cubes, he likes that. There you go, we’re just grooming you. Muhammed, pass me the big grooming brush, thank you!”

grooming gangs 2

In a Yorkshire alleyway, a Pakistani groomer brushes Oompa the horse, who was even in a few races once down in Chepstow.

“It’s cathartic not only for me to groom this lovely horse, but the horse loves to be groomed as well,” Mohammed Mohammed Mo, told the research team.

The Channel 4 program exposing the Pakistani Grooming Gangs all over the UK will be aired next Wednesday at 9pm.

