How Ready Are You For the Trump Presidency?

WASHINGTON D.C. - USA - Are you all ready for the Trump presidency and his upcoming inauguration as 47th POTUS?

4 MORE YEARS SCREAM - TRUMP PRESIDENCY

Call yourself a socialist, hard-left woke asshole, a Marxist or simply a good old red commie militant bastard, are you ready for the Trump presidency coming up shortly? If you’ve got TDS, don’t forget to lock yourself away in a padded safe space for the next four years.

There’s some great things to look forward to during the four-year Trump presidency. Like, Rachel Maddow and maybe Rosie O’Donnell being put into a FEMA concentration camp. How about the wholesale deportation of 15 million illegal immigrants? It’s going to be a woke massacre, and that will be fun, fun, fun!

Don’t forget to book a one-way ticket out of the USA, and maybe only consider coming back when Kamala tries to get elected again in 2029. Cleaning out the swamp ain’t gonna be easy! The deep state operators are all shitting in their pants, and maybe vegetable Biden might get some much deserved justice, who knows? CHINA! CHINA! CHINA!

Lots of wonderful things are going to happen, so stick around a little more, it’s going to be an entertainment show like no other. Break out the Schlitz, sit back with some popcorn and watch the fireworks go off. The Trump presidency is going to be one heck of a memorable time.

