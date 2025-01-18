17.7 C
London
Saturday, January 18, 2025
secret satire society
HomeWorldMan Faces Online Mockery After Being Conned Out of £700,000 by Rachel...
World

Man Faces Online Mockery After Being Conned Out of £700,000 by Rachel Reeves

PLAISTOW - England - A man has been mocked online after being conned out of £700,000 by a woman claiming to be the Chancellor.

Daily Squib
By Ire ohu na-ako m oko
ai
rachel reeves scam conned
The man was sent fake pictures from the con woman masquerading as a Chancellor

A man formerly from Knightsbridge has been mocked on social media after losing more than £700,000 to a scammer posing as the Chancellor of the Exchequer.

The 53-year-old divorced former millionaire, known only as Peter, thought he was dealing with someone who actually knew about how to run an economy.

“She told me she was Rachel from accounts, and was an experienced economist. I only found out later that she lied on her CV and was actually a con artist masquerading as a Chancellor,” the distraught man recalled.

reeves scam 2
One of the fake pictures the woman claiming to be the Chancellor sent to the man.

“She kept telling me that she had a £22 billion black hole and all I had to do was help fill the hole with my £700,000,” he added.

After a series of massive tax demands, the man became suspicious that something was not right, but continued to give Rach from accounts the benefit of the doubt.

“Where was my money going? It just disappeared. Then Rachel would keep sending me more tax demands and pics of her in hospital needing money until I had no money left for my business, or for anything. Now I’m homeless, living on a park bench in Newham.”

After all his money was gone, there was no more correspondence with Rachel. She disappeared, some say to China, or Nigeria. No one knows.

This is a cautionary tale to beware of scams misleading voters with false promises and lies, as this man’s life now lies in ruins.

  Help Support Independent Publishers

  PLEASE SUPPORT THE DAILY SQUIB We fight for freedom, justice and coffee.
ds-indy-free-banner
Previous article
How Ready Are You For the Trump Presidency?
Daily Squib
Ire ohu na-ako m okohttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more
ds-pope-banner

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.