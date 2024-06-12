17.7 C
London
Wednesday, June 12, 2024
secret satire society
HomeWorldRachel Maddow Concerned Trump Will Put Her in ‘FEMA Camp’ During Second...
World

Rachel Maddow Concerned Trump Will Put Her in ‘FEMA Camp’ During Second Term: ‘Yes, I’m Worried’

LOS ANGELES - USA - MSNBC propagandist for the Democrat Party, Rachel Maddow thinks Trump will put her in a FEMA camp when he wins the election.

Daily Squib
By Karen Sobibor
RACHEL MADDOW MSNBC FEMA CAMP

Clinically insane MSNBC host Rachel Maddow has expressed serious fearmongering concerns that she and millions of other clinically insane American woke socialist liberals would be interned in a “camp” when former President Donald Trump wins a second term in the White House this November.

During an interview with Maddow in Monday’s Unreliable Sources newsletter, CNN Democrat propagandist Benson Burner asked the MSNBC host about her concerns about being targeted during a second Trump administration.

“Trump and his allies are openly talking about doing the same thing the Democrats have unjustly done to him. Weaponising the government to seek revenge against critics in media and politics, with some of his extremist allies even talking about jailing the ‘treacherous and treasonous scum’,” noted Burner. “You’re one of his most notable critics on television. Are you worried that you could be a target?”

FEMA CONCENTRATION CAMP USA

Rachel Maddow replied:

“I’m worried, but I’m actually ready for being in a camp because I’m a bleeding heart liberal propagandist for the Democrat Party. I don’t read the news in an objective fashion or without obvious bias in any way. When Trump invokes the Insurrection Act to deploy the U.S. military against civilians on his first day in office, I will be cheering like a cheer leader because it plays into my perpetual liberal victim state of mind. Also, when Trump imprisons me in a FEMA concentration camp, I will be able to play the part of martyr, and virtue signal to my fellow liberal socialist Americans of my suffering for the cause of socialism and communism in America.

“When Trump puts millions of blacks, criminals, Mexicans, gays, and migrants into the concentration camps, I will be happy because it would have proved my point that my scaremongering before the election actually did not work and millions of Americans voted for Donald J. Trump anyway.

“In the camps of the future it won’t be so bad either, there will be plenty of women for me to become friends with. I hope Trump puts me in one of those all female camp buildings. I’ll be up to my eyeballs in pussy. Really, there’s nothing to fear folks, everything I say on MSNBC is absolute bullshit, and I am essentially an actor. Anyone who takes me seriously must be as mad as I am.”

The ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’ seems to be in full force before the coming U.S.elections.

  Daily Squib Book

  DAILY SQUIB BOOK The Perfect Gift or can also be used as a doorstop. Grab a piece of internet political satire history encapsulating 15 years of satirical works. The Daily Squib Anthology REVIEWS: "The author sweats satire from every pore" | "Overall, I was surprised at the wit and inventedness of the Daily Squib Compendium. It's funny, laugh out loud funny" | "Would definitely recommend 10/10" | "This anthology serves up the choicest cuts from a 15-year reign at the top table of Internet lampoonery" | "Every time I pick it up I see something different which is a rarity in any book"
Previous article
Meghan Markle to be Anointed as Queen of Yoruba Tribe
Daily Squib
Karen Sobiborhttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more
curtis-press
curtis-press
curtis-press
curtis-press

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.

Translate »