Democrats to Hold Permanent Investigations On Trump For Rest of Time

WASHINGTON D.C. - USA - The Democrats today announced permanent investigations on Trump until the end of time.

The Democrat Party today announced they will be holding rolling investigations and court cases against Donald Trump indefinitely until the end of time.

“If Trump drops his tooth brush on the fuckin’ floor, we will have a full governmental congressional investigation costing millions of taxpayers dollars into that shit,” Democrat, Nancy Pelosi announced on Tuesday.

Not only will there be a constant stream of expensive useless investigations, but Trump will also be targeted by the IRS whatever he does on a constant basis and parking violations will be handed out to the Don ad infinitum without any form of evidence.

“We set the FBI, NSA, IRS, ATF, CIA, and every other government agency within the state’s apparatus to harass and punish Donald Trump simply on the basis that he exists,” another Democrat revealed to great applause.

The investigations will be ongoing until the end of time.