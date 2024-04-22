17.7 C
London
Monday, April 22, 2024
secret satire society
HomeWorldPutin Appeaser Marjorie Taylor Greene to Move to Russia
World

Putin Appeaser Marjorie Taylor Greene to Move to Russia

WASHINGTON D.C. - USA - Putin appeaser Marjorie Taylor Greene is going to move to Russia and support the defeat of the West.

Daily Squib
By глупая сука
marjorie taylor greene

If this were 1939, Marjorie Taylor Greene would be appeasing Hitler’s invasion of Poland. It is the year 2024 and Marjorie Taylor Greene is appeasing Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. There is no difference to the two incidents, but for some reason Greene cannot see that.

The US House of Representatives has approved sending $60.8bn (£49bn) in foreign aid to Ukraine, and Marj is very fucking angry.

“I have no understanding of geopolitics or war”

“Why the hell are we sending money to Ukraine to stop the tyrant Vladimir Putin conquering Ukraine and then continuing to sweep through Europe? I am completely blind and ignorant to this. That’s it! I’m going to go and live in Russia just to make a point and sulk!”

Just because the Russians are generally white Christian Orthodox, it does not mean that the West should not try to stop them invading and laying waste to other white Christian Orthodox countries and endangering the entire continent of Europe. But, we are dealing with deranged Republican Christian Evangelists who actually believe in literal interpretations of the bible.

“I have bought a flat in some beat-up former soviet block of flats, bang in the middle of Moscow. I may even join the Russian army, so I can go and fight against Ukraine and the West. If the Russian people were brown, and believed in another religion, then it would be a different story. Yes, I am a fucking racist deranged nut job, but I am a Christian and that’s what counts!” Greene shouted loudly on Capitol Hill.

  Daily Squib Book

  DAILY SQUIB BOOK The Perfect Gift or can also be used as a doorstop. Grab a piece of internet political satire history encapsulating 15 years of satirical works. The Daily Squib Anthology REVIEWS: "The author sweats satire from every pore" | "Overall, I was surprised at the wit and inventedness of the Daily Squib Compendium. It's funny, laugh out loud funny" | "Would definitely recommend 10/10" | "This anthology serves up the choicest cuts from a 15-year reign at the top table of Internet lampoonery" | "Every time I pick it up I see something different which is a rarity in any book"
Previous article
Vote For a Socialist Sunak High Tax Nanny Big State or a Socialist Starmer High Tax Nanny Big State?
Daily Squib
глупая сукаhttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more
curtis-press
curtis-press
curtis-press
curtis-press

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.

Translate »