17.7 C
London
Saturday, February 17, 2024
secret satire society
secret satire society
secret satire society
secret satire society
HomeWorldWhy Are Short-Sighted NIMBY Republicans Against Funding Ukraine Defence?
World

Why Are Short-Sighted NIMBY Republicans Against Funding Ukraine Defence?

WASHINGTON D.C. - USA - Ignorant NIMBY and short-sighted Republicans who are against Ukraine defence funding are insular and deluded morons.

Daily Squib
By Iggy Norentz
buy squib book
_Russian_troops_entering_Paris_national republicans nimby ukraine defence
Victorious Russian troops parade through Paris after the French government surrenders.

The idiotic ramblings of NIMBY short-sighted and ignorant Republican politicians who are against funding Ukraine defence is a sure sign of insularity that pervades the current Republican Party. Why are they against the funding of Ukraine’s defence from aggressor Russia? Well, to put it lightly, it’s because some Republicans do not think globally, like most Americans they are completely ignorant to the fact that there is an entire world outside their American bubble. Furthermore, if there is nothing affecting the direct borders of the United States, then it does not matter to these ignorant idiots. Of course, if the Russians were invading a country like Mexico directly on the US border, things would be different for the insular NIMBY Republicans.

Blinkered ignorance and arrogance

What these short-sighted ignorant lunatics like Marjorie Taylor Greene do not realise is that if Ukraine is lost, Putin will not stop there, he will be bolstered by his victory and continue onwards to take the entirety of Europe. Once Europe is lost, it’s the USA’s turn.

Appeasers to Putin/Hitler

It took Pearl Harbour to wake up the fucking insular Americans before they bothered to join WW2, even though poor old Churchill was literally begging for America’s help for ages. It may take another Pearl Harbour event for the Republicans to be convinced that the invasion of Ukraine by Russia is a threat to global and American peace. At least wanting to fund the Ukraine defence is something the Democrats are doing correctly.

  Daily Squib Book

  DAILY SQUIB BOOK The Perfect Gift or can also be used as a doorstop. Grab a piece of internet political satire history encapsulating 15 years of satirical works. The Daily Squib Anthology REVIEWS: "The author sweats satire from every pore" | "Overall, I was surprised at the wit and inventedness of the Daily Squib Compendium. It's funny, laugh out loud funny" | "Would definitely recommend 10/10" | "This anthology serves up the choicest cuts from a 15-year reign at the top table of Internet lampoonery" | "Every time I pick it up I see something different which is a rarity in any book"
Previous article
Reform Party Sweeps the Decks in By-elections as Tories Lose
Daily Squib
Iggy Norentzhttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
curtis-press
curtis-press
curtis-press
curtis-press

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more
curtis-press
curtis-press
curtis-press
curtis-press

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2023.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.

Translate »