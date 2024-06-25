Transformation of Ukraine’s Schools Begins, With Belgian Support

The transformation of Ukraine’s schools is starting, following official approval for the programme at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin, which includes €4.8 million funding from the Belgian government. This is not simply rebuilding destroyed buildings. Instead, it is a complete rethinking of education, away from the Soviet-era schools based on totalitarian logic to modern, child-centric places that encourage learning and trust.

This is the first stage of a wider education programme, with Belgium providing total funding of over €21 million.

The new schools, based on the values of the New Ukrainian School, will be child-centric modern places where children can learn different disciplines in classrooms, laboratories and workshops, create joint projects, and play. They will be safe and secure, and energy efficient. And they will provide the platform for children to learn to trust themselves and the world, preparing them to live and work in a prospering Ukraine, integrated into Europe.

Work has started on the first war-damaged school in an unoccupied village in the Kyiv region.

The schools’ transformation programme is being implemented by the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine with the support of Rinat Akhmetov’s SCM businesses Metinvest and DTEK, based on the concepts developed by Mariupol Reborn in cooperation with the executive partner Big City Lab and Lithuanian architectural NGO Rebuild the Wonderful.

The initiative is being driven by Mykhailo Fedorov, Vice Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Science and Technology Education at the Ministry of Digital Transformation. He said:

When we started working with the Ministry of Education and Science, we began to transform education. We quickly realised that we need to change everything: the content and meaning of education and also the school spaces. There is no question that space affects human thinking. Our vision is that schools should be like a small Google or Netflix office, where breakthrough ideas and dreams are born.

The school is in a typical O-shape, in the centre of the village. The transformation will create a public square in front of the entrance, which will become a focal point for the entire community. The area will be transparent and visible from different angles, providing a safe environment.

The inner courtyard of the school will become an open space for learning and relaxing in the fresh air, with glass walls to bring the outside in. The entrance area will be alive and dynamic, a place where students, parents and residents of the village will gather to communicate and hold events. The corridors will be equipped with seating and working areas, and the assembly hall will be used for school and community events.

Natalia Yemchenko, member of the Supervisory Boards of Mariupol Reborn and the Heart of Azovstal, and Chief Corporate Affairs Officer of SCM, said:

One of the great transformations for the better that Ukrainian cities need is to become more people-centric, starting with schools because children are our future. We are not restoring our schools. We are transforming them into comfortable, favourable environments for learning and development. This war has been awful in so many ways, but the silver lining is that it gives us the opportunity to rethink and to start again. We sincerely hope this first school transformation will inspire others to make similar changes.

The partnership between the Ministry of Education and Science and the Belgian government includes a number of initiatives, covering continuity of education, development of public-private partnerships, the exchange of experiences between institutions in both countries, and retraining programmes.

Розпочинається трансформація шкіл України за підтримки Бельгії

Трансформація шкіл в Україні розпочинається після офіційного затвердження програми на Конференції з питань відновлення України в Берліні, яка передбачає фінансування у розмірі 4,8 млн євро від уряду Бельгії. Це не просто відбудова зруйнованих будівель. Натомість, це повне переосмислення освіти, від шкіл радянських часів, заснованих на тоталітарній логіці, до сучасних, орієнтованих на дитину місць, які заохочують навчання та довіру. Це перший етап ширшої освітньої програми, загальна сума фінансування якої становить понад 21 мільйон євро.

Нові школи, засновані на цінностях Нової української школи, будуть дитиноцентричними сучасними місцями, де діти зможуть вивчати різні дисципліни в аудиторіях, лабораторіях та майстернях, створювати спільні проєкти та грати. Вони будуть безпечними та надійними, а також енергоефективними. І вони забезпечать платформу для того, щоб діти навчилися довіряти собі та світу, готуючи їх до життя та роботи в процвітаючій Україні, інтегрованій у Європу. Розпочато роботу над першою пошкодженою війною школою у неокупованому селі на Київщині. Програма трансформації шкіл реалізується Міністерством освіти і науки України за підтримки бізнесів SCM Ріната Ахметова «Метінвест» і ДТЕК на основі концепцій, розроблених Mariupol Reborn у співпраці з виконавчим партнером Big City Lab і литовською архітектурною громадською організацією Rebuild the Wonderful.

Ініціатором ініціативи є Віце-прем’єр-міністр з інновацій, розвитку науково-технічної освіти Міністерства цифрової трансформації Михайло Федоров. Він сказав:

«Коли ми почали працювати з Міністерством освіти і науки, ми почали трансформувати освіту. Ми швидко зрозуміли, що потрібно змінювати все: зміст і сенс освіти, а також шкільні простори. Немає сумніву, що простір впливає на мислення людини. Наше бачення полягає в тому, що школи мають бути схожими на маленький офіс Google або Netflix, де народжуються проривні ідеї та мрії».

Школа має типову О-подібну форму, в центрі села. Трансформація створить громадський сквер перед входом, який стане координаційним центром для всієї громади. Територія буде прозорою та видимою з різних ракурсів, забезпечуючи безпечне середовище.

Внутрішнє подвір’я школи стане відкритим простором для навчання та відпочинку на свіжому повітрі, зі скляними стінами, які виводять назовні. Вхідна зона буде живою та динамічною, місцем, де зберуться учні, батьки та мешканці села для спілкування та проведення заходів. Коридори будуть обладнані зонами відпочинку та робочими зонами, а актова зала використовуватиметься для проведення шкільних та громадських заходів. Наталія Ємченко, член наглядових рад ТРЦ «Маріупольське відродження» та «Серце Азовсталі», директор з корпоративних зв’язків СКМ, зазначила:

«Одна з великих трансформацій на краще, якої потребують українські міста, – це стати більш людиноцентричними, починаючи зі шкіл, адже діти – це наше майбутнє. Ми не відновлюємо наші школи. Ми перетворюємо їх на комфортне, сприятливе середовище для навчання та розвитку. Ця війна була жахливою в багатьох відношеннях, але позитивним моментом є те, що вона дає нам можливість переосмислити і почати все спочатку. Ми щиро сподіваємося, що ця перша трансформація школи надихне інших на подібні зміни».

Партнерство між Міністерством освіти і науки та урядом Бельгії включає низку ініціатив, що охоплюють безперервність освіти, розвиток державно-приватного партнерства, обмін досвідом між установами обох країн, а також програми перепідготовки.

