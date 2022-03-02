Ukraine Appeal: 100,000 Orphaned Children Stuck in War Zone PLEASE HELP

UKRAINE - AN APPEAL FOR DONATIONS FOR ORPHANED CHILDREN STRANDED IN WAR ZONE INVADED BY RUSSIA. WWW.HOPEANDHOMES.ORG

This is an appeal to all our readers and anyone else who sees this article. It is a plea for help to rescue 100,000 orphaned children who are stuck in 600 orphanages across War torn Ukraine.

Many of the children are now fending for themselves with older kids looking after the younger ones as it has been reported that some adult carers have returned home to look after their own families.

With food running out and bombed infrastructure it is not known if the children will have electricity or water for much longer.

One can only imagine the terror of seeing and hearing Russian artillery and missiles exploding around you, and the constant threat of dying so young.

Please help by donating some money to UK charity Hope and Homes For Children. Run by Mark Waddington, they need your help to get the orphaned children to safety now. They are also releasing the coordinates of the orphanages to the UN who have people on the ground in Ukraine.

PLEASE DONATE NOW TO HELP THE CHILDREN OF UKRAINE RIGHT NOW WHO ARE BEING BOMBED INDISCRIMINATELY BY THE RUSSIANS

Click the link below to donate now.

www.hopeandhomes.org

Despite being public buildings, Ukraine’s 700 orphanages are being targeted by shells, missiles and illegal cluster bombs (including one orphanage in Vorzel, where 50 children narrowly survived).

Many of Ukraine’s 60,000 orphanage staff have fled to be with their own families – leaving thousands of children (including 50,000 disabled children) to fend for themselves.

In the coming days, we predict many orphanages will totally run out of food, water and medicine.

100,000 children have been left behind in firing line. They have no voice and there’s no plan to rescue them or keep them safe.

Today, Hope and Homes for Children (HHC) launched an emergency appeal for children trapped in orphanages (www.hopeandhomes.org). HHC was born out of the Balkans Conflict 30 years ago. We’ve seen children left behind in the war zone, to live feral in bombed out orphanages. We’ve seen refugee children separated from family and thrown into dangerous orphanages far away from their homes. We cannot allow history to repeat itself in Ukraine.

What we’re doing in Ukraine

In Kiev and Dnipro we’re providing life-saving emergency aid, so children and families have enough food, water, clothes, medicine, sleeping bags, torches and tape to prevent broken glass injuring people.

What we’re doing in neighbouring Moldova and Romania

HHC’s staff fear a child protection emergency of epic proportions. We’ve set up emergency reception centres on the border, ensuring displaced families and unaccompanied child refugees get the emergency aid they need – and that no child ends up in orphanage.

We’re calling for:

Orphanages to be kept out of the firing line.

The Government of Ukraine not to cut-off funding to orphanages

Orphanages to be urgently and responsibly evacuated

Neighbouring countries to keep child refugees out of orphanages by using emergency foster care.

Click the link below to donate now.

www.hopeandhomes.org

Update