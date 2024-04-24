Illegal Migrant: “I want to go to Rwanda”

An illegal migrant from Bangladesh who just came across the English Channel in a rubber dinghy escorted by the French Navy reveals his motivation.

“Merci beaucoup my French friends. I am now in the Britain, and I demand to be put up in a 4-star hotel and given free money.”

The migrant is then told that he is going to Rwanda by a government immigration official.

“Yes, that is no problem. I go to Rwanda is holiday for me. After £1.8 million free holiday, I come back to France, and they help me come to UK again. By that time, your communist Labour Party will be in charge, and they will allow me in. It’s a win-win situation.”

It seems that the gimmicky £1.8 million trips to Rwanda are certainly no deterrent to any of the economic migrants coming from France.