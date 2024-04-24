17.7 C
Illegal Migrant: “I want to go to Rwanda”

CALAIS - France - It seems that for many illegal migrants, being sent to Rwanda is not a deterrent in any way.

rwanda safari illegal migrant
Mahmoud Abbas, an illegal migrant sent to Rwanda, enjoys his free safari trip.

An illegal migrant from Bangladesh who just came across the English Channel in a rubber dinghy escorted by the French Navy reveals his motivation.

“Merci beaucoup my French friends. I am now in the Britain, and I demand to be put up in a 4-star hotel and given free money.”

The migrant is then told that he is going to Rwanda by a government immigration official.

“Yes, that is no problem. I go to Rwanda is holiday for me. After £1.8 million free holiday, I come back to France, and they help me come to UK again. By that time, your communist Labour Party will be in charge, and they will allow me in. It’s a win-win situation.”

It seems that the gimmicky £1.8 million trips to Rwanda are certainly no deterrent to any of the economic migrants coming from France.

 

