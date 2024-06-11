17.7 C
World

Meghan Markle to be Anointed as Queen of Yoruba Tribe

MONTECITO - USA - Meghan Markle has announced she will be anointed as Queen of the Yoruba tribe and people of Nigeria and Benin.

“I invoke the mighty Ogun and Shango and venerate my ancestors who were sold to the white slave traders to be shipped to America by Yoruba kings hundreds of years ago. I do not blame the kings, they just wanted blankets, whisky and guns, and my ancestors were probably slaves in Africa anyway. But putting that aside, I will fly to Lagos, Nigeria in four weeks to be appointed as Supreme Queen of the Yoruba tribe and people, and of all of Nigeria and Benin. It is my destiny as I am after all 43% Nigerian, as I publicised constantly during the Invictus Games and Royal Nigerian Tour,” Meghan Markle told an audience at a symposium for disabled black children in Los Angeles.

Dahomey

For over 200 years, powerful kings in what is now the country of Benin captured and sold slaves to Portuguese, French and British merchants. The slaves were usually men, women and children from rival tribes — gagged and jammed into boats bound for Brazil, Haiti and the United States. Source

Meghan Markle added: “Many African Americans blame white people for slavery, but none of it could have happened without the African tribes and kings who sold slaves to the white traders. This is something that is covered up because it does not suit the “race card” and “anti-white” agenda pushed by American social justice warriors and liberals. I do not think it was right, but my ancestors were slaves sold by our own people. It is what it is.”

Every nation and race has endured slavery throughout history, and not just African Americans.

