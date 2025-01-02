Because of Mass Unfettered Immigration into West There Will be More Terrorism

It is an unfortunate fact that when you don’t know who is coming into the country, they have no passports and no documents, that some of the people streaming in will not have good intentions. Of course, not all migrants are bad people, and there are genuine individuals looking for a better economic life away from the Third World, but this does not mean that seasoned terrorists and Jihadists cannot slip through the net as well. Mass unfettered immigration has been ongoing now for over three decades into the USA/UK/EU, and it is still ongoing right now. There is no end in sight to the open door policies employed by Western nations and territories.

Unless something is done to alleviate the open borders system, there will be more terrorism and an increase in criminal activity. Crime gangs see the West as easy pickings, and they also know that the justice system, especially in Europe is lax, therefore they continue to ply their criminal activities unabated.

Western nations are now effectively on the back foot, having been infiltrated by vast amounts of terrorists, sleeper cells, criminals and malicious individuals who wish only harm on the West.

What is more disconcerting is the fact that many of these nefarious individuals are appeased and protected by the woke and socialist elements within the nations that have been infiltrated.

The general malaise felt in many inundated, and now overpopulated, overcrowded Western nations is one of defeat and moral decline. There are no clear answers from any leaders within these nations, who have been complicit in allowing this terrible situation to escalate.

Once control of the population is lost by the so-called “leaders” then society and culture begins to deteriorate, and this deterioration is normalised. The new normal is now an elemental, destructive societal force that destroys the fundamental principles and ideological pillars that made Western civilisation great, replacing it with woke historical revisionism, woke cultural lies, and woke appeasement with “diversity inclusion” quotas where people are chosen to inhabit roles they are not qualified to inhabit, and their race is the only metric used.

Why are African nations not forced to have European people put in every job or governmental office? No, it is only the woke West that is forcing mass unfettered migration and diversity quotas upon itself.

The levels of terror and crime will thus increase at exponential levels in the West, and ISIS, which now has a decent foothold in Syria, will increase its territorial hold. The new Caliphate, Islamic State was a pipe dream, but now it will become a reality. The complicit and apathetic Biden administration, who have not achieved anything in four years of rule, have dropped the ball multiple times and are directly involved through their foolish intransigence in acting to thwart the deep threats from the Middle East. Joe Biden, a vegetable, is a shameful lesson in cover-ups, apathy and incompetence. Under Biden’s so-called presidency, over 15 million illegal migrants were allowed into the USA through its borders, which his administration opened. Mass unfettered immigration does have its consequences, and the increase in crime, homelessness, despair, joblessness and terrorism within the United States will be Biden’s evil legacy.