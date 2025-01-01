Woke Progressive Inclusivity Enables Terrorism to Flourish

Call them what you will, the woke, progressives, socialists, liberals, they all love open border policies, and have opened the borders of Western countries for decades allowing anyone to come into the West. Furthermore, because these woke Marxists are supposedly “inclusive” they have enabled terrorism and criminality to flourish in the West. Progressive inclusive woke policies are essentially a form of enablement that allows criminals and terrorists to be included and celebrated in society, because socialists are inclusive, aren’t they? The terrorist group Hamas is an example of this inclusivity, as they are revered and supported in many woke institutions and by “progressive” socialists.

In the UK, foreign criminals are not allowed to be deported back to their country of origin because the ECHR rules against it. In the USA, the open door policy by the Obama and Biden administration at the border allows anyone to come into the country because these administrations are “inclusive”.

Where the West was once great and “exclusive” it is now being dragged down to a Third World status by the inclusive mob of woke zealots who have taken over the asylum.

During the New Year’s Eve riots in Berlin, 15 police officers were injured and 390 people were detained. Migrants detonated a homemade bomb in a neighbourhood of the German capital. Material damage was caused.#Germany Source: @new_militarycolumnist pic.twitter.com/tMfX5Csv96 — Peacemaker (@peacemaket71) January 1, 2025

The open door policy in the EU by the “inclusive” Angela Merkel was another disaster, and now Germany is paying a severe price for this folly, along with all the other European countries.

Forced “inclusivity” is dangerous, and Western nations will have to either turn the clock back by cleaning up their house or fall into terminal permanent decline and ultimately ruin.

Wokism is proof that there are people within Western countries who are actively working day and night to ruin the West.

Natural forms of inclusivity and slow integration policies through gentle controlled immigration as was employed in the past before the woke militant socialists opened the borders was the key to success, but was essentially abandoned decades ago and now the damage is so deep, it may be too late.