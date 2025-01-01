New Orleans Attack: Thousands of Sleeper Cells and Agents Embedded in the West

What the New Orleans attacks shows is that the West has been infiltrated deeply by hundreds of thousands of Jihadist sleeper cells and agents. It does not matter if these individuals were born in the West, or are recent imports, they are ideologically radicalised individuals and sleeper cells who have infiltrated institutions, the military, schools, universities, businesses, and the government. Shamsud Din Jabbar, was the man who drove his vehicle through Bourbon Street crowds, killing over 10 people, and he was a man who was born and raised in America. He was a veteran of the US Army, and held high ranking jobs in the IT business, yet he chose to end his life and the lives of others performing Islamic Jihad.

Sleeper Cells

Religious individuals, especially referencing Islam, are borne from what seems to be a trigger religion that embeds belief deep in the minds of its followers. Jihadists come from all parts of life, and are essentially alters, as in they are deeply programmed to carry out acts against what they have been programmed to see as “infidels”. Christians, especially evangelists and zealots also have the same sort of programming and belief system, although not as overtly dangerous as the Islamic programmed Jihadists. In essence, every organised religion has specific linguistic triggers embedded in its programming and books that enable individuals to be actioned to kill or carry out atrocities. The thousands of sleeper cells in the West are a time bomb waiting to go off at any time.

#BREAKING The New Orleans attacker is Shamsud Din Jabbar. Born in Texas. Says he served in the US Army. pic.twitter.com/4fGjbRxQgC — Doug “The Candle” Mindek (@MindekDoug) January 1, 2025

The key programming of these Jihadists is completed from birth to adulthood, and can be triggered at any time. The plethora of sleeper cells embedded in the West possibly cannot be counted. We have already witnessed what has happened in Western universities and educational establishments with Hamas, who are ideologically supported by many people, some who have been converted to the ways of terroristic thinking even though they are generational European Westerners. In Britain, even the police now protect Hamas and in London they are idolised by the London Mayor.

The year 2025 has thus started with the tragic bloodletting of innocent revellers splattering the asphalt of Bourbon Street in New Orleans, and there is a real danger now that many other terrorist cells who are deeply embedded within the framework of Western society will now think about activating. Hopefully, this will not happen, but let us consider that the Western leaders and policymakers are also complicit in their own destruction because of decades of open door migratory policies that have fomented this madness. In the USA, UK and EU, millions upon millions of people have been let in, and no one knows who these people actually are. Let us also consider the fact that many of the programmed alters do not know themselves that they have been programmed to kill once certain psychologically embedded religious triggers are activated. Trauma based mind control is a delicate form of mind programming utilised by skilled practitioners, religious leaders, priests to fracture the minds of their subjects so that parts of the subconscious mind are not aware that other parts of embedded commands exist.

Wokism, socialism and Marxism are also deeply insidious forms of programming, and have also infiltrated the West, tearing the tenets of Western civilisation down from the inside. The Woke religion is similar to Jihadism, and both have worked in tandem, complimenting each other to create a terrible destructive force that will ultimately spell the end of Western hegemony and civilisation unless they are summarily eradicated once and for all. Sleeper cells are everywhere, and can strike at any time or place in the West, it’s just a question of rooting them out, and controlling unfettered immigration.