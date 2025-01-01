17.7 C
Wednesday, January 1, 2025
Message? Tesla Cybertruck Detonates in Front of Trump Tower

LAS VEGAS - USA - A cybertruck has exploded outside Trump Tower (hotel). It is not clear whether this is linked to the New Orleans attack today.

A Tesla Cybertruck has just detonated in front of Trump Tower. It is not clear if this is intentional or not.

It is highly suspicious that this explosion occurred directly outside the Trump building and seeing as Elon Musk is heavily in tow with President Trump, this could be some kind of message, although this could also be a simple coincidence with an EV fire.

It is not clear whether this is linked to the New Orleans attack today.

