12 DEAD: Possible ISIS Flag On New Orleans Attack Truck? LIVE UPDATES

The New Year attack on a crowded Bourbon Street in New Orleans, killing 12 people and injuring 30, could be related to terrorism. Although, the New Orleans mayor and police called it a terror attack, the FBI have denied it was related to terrorism. The perpetrator of the heinous act was flying a flag on the back of the truck, which was then tied up by the police after the attack. What was on the flag? The ISIS terrorist organisation also has a black flag, but no one has yet released any information on the attacker or his affiliation to any group, or whether he was acting alone.
DEVELOPING STORY
#BREAKING The New Orleans attacker is Shamsud Din Jabbar.
UPDATE 17:46 GMT
The now deceased suspect has been named as Shamsud Din Jabbar, a US citizen from Texas — born in America, 43 years old. He served in the US Army. And he was wearing body armour under his camo. And an ISIS flag.
