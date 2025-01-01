17.7 C
London
Wednesday, January 1, 2025
secret satire society
HomeWorld12 DEAD: Possible ISIS Flag On New Orleans Attack Truck? LIVE UPDATES
World

12 DEAD: Possible ISIS Flag On New Orleans Attack Truck? LIVE UPDATES

NEW ORLEANS - USA - What was on the flag on the back of the truck that was involved in the attack that killed 10 people?

Daily Squib
By Daily Squib
ai
isis flag NEW ORLEANS

ISISThe New Year attack on a crowded Bourbon Street in New Orleans, killing 12 people and injuring 30, could be related to terrorism. Although, the New Orleans mayor and police called it a terror attack, the FBI have denied it was related to terrorism. The perpetrator of the heinous act was flying a flag on the back of the truck, which was then tied up by the police after the attack. What was on the flag? The ISIS terrorist organisation also has a black flag, but no one has yet released any information on the attacker or his affiliation to any group, or whether he was acting alone.

Usually, when a suspect of an attack is not revealed, this historically means that they are from a protected group deemed sensitive by the socialists in power.

DEVELOPING STORY

UPDATE 17:46 GMT

The now deceased suspect has been named as Shamsud Din Jabbar, a US citizen from Texas — born in America, 43 years old. He served in the US Army. And he was wearing body armour under his camo. And an ISIS flag.

 

SHAM

  Daily Squib Book

  DAILY SQUIB BOOK The Perfect Gift or can also be used as a doorstop. Grab a piece of internet political satire history encapsulating 15 years of satirical works. The Daily Squib Anthology REVIEWS: "The author sweats satire from every pore" | "Overall, I was surprised at the wit and inventedness of the Daily Squib Compendium. It's funny, laugh out loud funny" | "Would definitely recommend 10/10" | "This anthology serves up the choicest cuts from a 15-year reign at the top table of Internet lampoonery" | "Every time I pick it up I see something different which is a rarity in any book"
ds-freedom-expression-banner
Previous article
Commissar Reeves: “Thanks to my policies 200,000 UK jobs will be lost”
Next article
Message? Tesla Cybertruck Detonates in Front of Trump Tower
Daily Squib
Daily Squibhttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

2 COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more
ds-pope-banner

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.