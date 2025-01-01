12 DEAD: Possible ISIS Flag On New Orleans Attack Truck? LIVE UPDATES

The New Year attack on a crowded Bourbon Street in New Orleans, killing 12 people and injuring 30, could be related to terrorism. Although, the New Orleans mayor and police called it a terror attack, the FBI have denied it was related to terrorism. The perpetrator of the heinous act was flying a flag on the back of the truck, which was then tied up by the police after the attack. What was on the flag? The ISIS terrorist organisation also has a black flag, but no one has yet released any information on the attacker or his affiliation to any group, or whether he was acting alone.

Usually, when a suspect of an attack is not revealed, this historically means that they are from a protected group deemed sensitive by the socialists in power.

DEVELOPING STORY

#BREAKING The New Orleans attacker is Shamsud Din Jabbar. Born in Texas. Says he served in the US Army. pic.twitter.com/4fGjbRxQgC — Doug “The Candle” Mindek (@MindekDoug) January 1, 2025

UPDATE 17:46 GMT

The now deceased suspect has been named as Shamsud Din Jabbar, a US citizen from Texas — born in America, 43 years old. He served in the US Army. And he was wearing body armour under his camo. And an ISIS flag.