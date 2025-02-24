17.7 C
EU Breathes Sigh of Relief as Moderate Socialists Secure German Election

BERLIN - Germany - The perpetuation of national decline will continue as the moderate socialists are put into power after securing the German election.

The Soviet EU Parliament

Lucky for the EU, the AfD (Alternative for Deutschland) political party was suitably suppressed and instead the moderate socialist party of Germany, Christian Democratic Union [CDU] party won the election on Sunday night.

With a substantially declining economy, Germany’s heyday seems to have come and gone and Friedrich Merz, the chancellor-in-waiting after winning elections on Sunday, will most probably continue to steer the country’s decline as well as gloss over the increasing tensions over mass unfettered immigration into the EU zone.

“It is imperative that the EU nations are weakened further by mass unfettered immigration from Islamic countries and the Third World, and that daily terrorist attacks continue on innocent German civilians so that more fear and terror is perpetuated within EU nations and their indigenous populations are fractured further. Patriotism within EU nations is being destroyed more thoroughly every year, but substantially more damage has to be implemented. For full integration into a single soviet communist bloc, all vestiges of former national identity and racial purity must be destroyed. The DNA of white Europeans must be muddied and defiled to such a level that all those blonde, blue-eyed beautiful women will transform into something completely different. Look at Sweden, where they are being raped, stabbed, shot daily. This is the plan,” an unnamed unelected intermediary revealed on Monday.

