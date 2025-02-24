“We’re all rooting for Meghan’s Netflix success!”

It’s not just King Charles who is rooting for Meghan’s Netflix success, much of the British population are as well. With a successful cookery show, this will mean that Markle and her husband will stay in the USA, hopefully forever and out of the way. No one in their right minds wants them back in the UK, it’s already bad as it is over here.

“We are praying that the Americans eat that shit up, so that the two grifters stay in the USA. Please force everyone you know to watch the Meghan Markle Netflix extravaganza. Bring tramps in from the street, force your husband to watch it, even though he may have a convulsing fit in his chair. Anyone you can find, literally force people to watch it, tie ’em down on a fucking chair, sellotape their eyelids open, whatever!” a desperate Briton revealed.

Dear Americans, thank you for your sacrifice. Bless you all…