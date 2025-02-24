For the sake of peace, and a chance for Russia to rearm before the next offensive, it is best to let Putin celebrate his pyrrhic victory. Let the Russians have their deluded fun. The meat grinder sometimes needs a little rest, some oiling before more Russian drone-fodder are sent into the muddy fields to have their bodies mutilated.

The deluded Russians can wallow in their false success in “winning” the war in Ukraine, but first they’re going to have to bury what’s left of their army. Although the Kremlin will never reveal the death statistics, many experts estimate that the number is up in the millions. Yes, of course, the poor Ukrainians defending their land also died, but certainly the numbers will not be as high as the Russians, simply because they did not have enough men to throw into the meat grinder — not as much as the Russians.

Lessons learned?

Naturally, no one, especially the Russians, will learn from any of this, and the same thing will be repeated ad infinitum. Luckily, for everyone, Biden and Obama are not around any more to fuck things up again.

The truth is, Putin wants Europe, and it seems the weak socialists of the EU will bend over the table and take one up the rectum for Putin with not even a tiny whimper or utterance of discomfort, such is their cowardice, when the time arises.

Once a surrender monkey, always a surrender monkey. Maybe the EU could send their Eurovision Song Contest applicants to the front lines to serenade the next wave of amphetamine drugged Russian conscripts as they push forward with blind gusto.

No more help from Uncle Sam.