“Hanoi Jane” is Wrong About “Empathy” and Soviet Marxist Construct “Woke”

Dredged up from the mothballed archives of Hollywood’s communist propaganda department, Hanoi Jane is back, and this time she is claiming that only “woke” people have empathy. This method of deliverance of woke propaganda is quite standard, as what wokism does is it takes something that has existed before and subverts it into its own Marxist soviet agenda. Empathy has existed as a human emotion ever since humanity existed, and did not just appear when communism or socialism were created. As for empathy, as is the case with socialists and communists, they always hijack elements for their own gain and pervert these elements and absorb them into their political agenda. Jane Fonda is a devout Marxist, Saul Alinsky acolyte who committed treason against her own country, but was spared because of her Hollywood celebrity status. She even called the poor American POWs who were mercilessly tortured by the communists as “war criminals”. Pol Pot was invariably another one of her heroes. She also allegedly passed notes given to her by POWs begging for help to the North Vietnamese, resulting in more torture. We will probably never know if these rumours were ever true or not, but that’s “empathy” for you right there.

Hanoi Jane, Tokyo Rose, Lord Haw-Haw

The wokist agenda is an authoritarian cultural Marxist construct consisting of elements of hyper-sensitive political correctness and a form of indoctrination targeting young people especially that is truly insidious. It claims to be “INCLUSIVE” yet is “EXCLUSIVE” because it is so far to the left, everything else to the right is deemed as bad and excluded/cancelled/censored. By cancelling everything to the right of the extreme left, including any form of discussion, one could even postulate that wokism is a totalitarian construct despite claiming to be inclusive and progressive. Its primary role is to destabilise, demoralise and weaken the West generationally from within and to infiltrate all state departments, governmental offices, education, media, advertising.

There is no empathy for the people that wokism cancels, calls riots on, or destroys entire neighbourhoods. The multiple BLM riots were a good example of this form of communist subversive activity.

Hanoi Jane is a communist agitator, she did not have any empathy for the American kids sent to fight in Vietnam. She had zero empathy for them, and as is the case in the binary world of wokism, she cancelled those people and instead embraced her communist friends and the red flag of Ho Chi Minh. Tortured American POWs were labelled as “war criminals” by a woke creature who claims to have “empathy”.

Please return to your mothballed state Hanoi Jane, where you can preach your moral superiority to the other mothballed celebrity communists, Marxists, socialists who are so high and mighty in their fucking woke wokeness in their echo chambers. Hang your motherfucking rotting corpse of a head in eternal disgraceful shame, for you will always be known as Hanoi Jane.