Why Obama Disarmed Ukraine of Any Defensive Weapons Allowing Putin to Invade in 2014

Obama was on a mission to disarm and reduce Ukraine to a defenceless shell because of some idealistic progressive notion that: “eliminating Ukraine’s stocks of conventional weapons would ensure the safety of the Ukrainian people and people around the world, by keeping them out of conflicts around the world.”

In 2005, Barack Hussein Obama was still a US senator. He thought it would be a great idea to use $48 million in federal funding to destroy thousands of tons of Ukraine’s guns, missiles and ammunition – weapons which would have deterred Russia from invading and Annexing Crimea in 2014 thus leaving the Ukrainians defenceless.

Obama disgracefully destroyed/sold off 400,000 small arms, 1,000 anti-aircraft missiles, and more than 15,000 tons of ammunition. By disarming a country directly on the warpath of an overbearing military nation like Russia, Obama would leave Ukraine a sitting duck for invasion.

In 2014, Putin and his forces simply walked into Ukraine and annexed Crimea. Obama’s actions were the precursor for an inevitable invasion and where the idiotic Obama was blabbing on about some idealistic nonsense about “eliminating Ukraine’s stocks of conventional weapons would ensure the safety of the Ukrainian people and people around the world, by keeping them out of conflicts around the world”, Putin, just laughed and walked straight into the now weakened Ukraine.

Because Obama had crucial radar jamming also sold off to other nations, the Russians were able to fire the BUK missile at Malaysia Airlines MH17 killing 298 civilians in mid-air. It has now been reported by Dutch investigators that Putin himself signed off the release and usage of that particular missile prior to the airline disaster. Thanks to Obama, the Ukrainians could not block the tracking system of the BUK missile system because they had been persuaded to get rid of all of their defence equipment.

In 2023, the world is now closer it ever has been to total nuclear annihilation thanks to players like Barack Obama.