Blacks Empowered by Return of Meghan Markle to Spotlight

If you go to Twitter X, all you now see are black people posting fawning posts about some silly Netflix show that Meghan Markle is doing. They feel empowered by having this woman showing up the Windsor royal family and destroying “whitey”. There’s nothing inherently wrong with that, all it shows is that there is a great divide between black and white, even though Markle is more white than black herself.

Although Markle was forbidden from using the given royal title to profit off, she is making a fool of the royal family and weak King Charles, who does not have the guts or balls to take away her title after the amount of abuse she has dealt the Windsors by profiting hugely off the cursed thing. It is truly sad to see the amount of thievery that has gone on by Markle, and her entitled give me that nature, (even stealing the late Queen’s nickname without her permission) but it is what it is, and as the stolen fruits of the British royal family are defiled in some garish vulgar Netflix show, life goes on for many people without bothering about such banal shite. African Americans are loving it though, it is almost a fuck you to the British colonials, and a win against the “white oppressors” of old for them.

The Windsors are now a lost memory, a fading photograph riddled with cancerous tumours, as Meghan Markle laughs in their faces scoffing at their “stuffy” German faces.

All it would take is one swift stroke of the sword to correct things by revoking the Sussex title and the Windsors would reclaim their place, but alas this will never happen, and they will forever be lost in the sands of cowardice and timid surrender. Courage it seems is in very short supply in Britain at the moment.